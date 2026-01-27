Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to suspected penetration of balloons from Belarus

Vilnius Airport again suspended operations on Tuesday, January 27, due to suspected airspace violations by balloons sent from Belarus. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Vilnius Airport again suspended operations on Tuesday due to suspected violations of Lithuanian airspace by balloons launched from Belarus. - the publication writes.

The airport reportedly closed at 5:05 PM and was scheduled to reopen at 6:05 PM.

The airport, located approximately 30 km (19 miles) from the Belarusian border, has closed more than 10 times since early October due to similar incidents. The last time it had to close was on December 3 - the publication notes.

It is emphasized that Lithuania claims the balloons are sent by smugglers transporting cigarettes from Belarus, but also accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, of failing to stop what it calls a form of "hybrid attack."

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy John Cole reported that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka promised to stop balloon flights over Lithuania after talks with the US.