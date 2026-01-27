Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to suspected penetration of balloons from Belarus

$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 19381 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 18089 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 29307 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 20436 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 38334 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 22143 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17084 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 33931 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27675 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Publications
Exclusives
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 40501 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 23694 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 23460 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military man03:33 PM • 12917 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 16984 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 29309 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 23616 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 38335 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 40644 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 33932 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Aleksandar Vučić
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideo06:07 PM • 9148 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 9484 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 17104 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 23809 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 32379 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
The Diplomat

Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to suspected penetration of balloons from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Vilnius Airport suspended operations on January 27 due to suspected airspace violation by balloons from Belarus. This is not the first time the airport has been closed due to similar incidents.

Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to suspected penetration of balloons from Belarus

Vilnius Airport again suspended operations on Tuesday, January 27, due to suspected airspace violations by balloons sent from Belarus. Reuters reports this, according to UNN

Vilnius Airport again suspended operations on Tuesday due to suspected violations of Lithuanian airspace by balloons launched from Belarus. 

- the publication writes. 

The airport reportedly closed at 5:05 PM and was scheduled to reopen at 6:05 PM. 

The airport, located approximately 30 km (19 miles) from the Belarusian border, has closed more than 10 times since early October due to similar incidents. The last time it had to close was on December 3 

- the publication notes. 

It is emphasized that Lithuania claims the balloons are sent by smugglers transporting cigarettes from Belarus, but also accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, of failing to stop what it calls a form of "hybrid attack."

Recall 

US President Donald Trump's special envoy John Cole reported that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka promised to stop balloon flights over Lithuania after talks with the US.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Reuters
Donald Trump
Vilnius
Lithuania
United States