February 20, 07:44 PM
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Publications
Exclusives
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 25817 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 35120 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 45170 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 64725 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 101488 views
Vietnam to gain access to critical US technologies after agreements with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Vietnam has reached an agreement with the Donald Trump administration to access American technologies in the fields of AI and semiconductors.

Vietnam to gain access to critical US technologies after agreements with Trump
Leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. Photo: Reuters

The Vietnamese government has reached an agreement with the Donald Trump administration to access previously restricted American technologies in AI and semiconductors. This decision will allow Hanoi to become a key US manufacturing hub in Asia, replacing China. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Access to restricted developments will allow Vietnam to modernize its industry and attract American corporations looking for an alternative to Chinese factories. The agreement provides for strict monitoring to prevent the transfer of technologies to countries under US sanctions. Hanoi is already preparing a legislative framework to protect the intellectual property of American companies on its territory.

President Donald Trump met with Vietnamese leader To Lam on Friday and said he would work to remove Hanoi from the lists of countries with restricted access to advanced US technologies, according to a summary of the talks published on the Vietnamese government's news website.

- Reuters reports.

Economic consequences and geopolitical impact

The White House's decision will stimulate an influx of investment into Vietnam's high-tech sector, which could double by the end of 2026. This step is a strategic signal from Washington about its intention to reformat the region's technological map through new allies. Easing restrictions will help Vietnam create thousands of jobs and solidify its status as a reliable US partner in Asia.

Trump's team is considering scenarios ranging from a compromise nuclear deal with Iran to the elimination of Ayatollah Khamenei21.02.26, 07:21 • 862 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sanctions
Tô Lâm
Hanoi
Vietnam
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Asia
China
United States