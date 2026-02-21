Leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. Photo: Reuters

The Vietnamese government has reached an agreement with the Donald Trump administration to access previously restricted American technologies in AI and semiconductors. This decision will allow Hanoi to become a key US manufacturing hub in Asia, replacing China. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Access to restricted developments will allow Vietnam to modernize its industry and attract American corporations looking for an alternative to Chinese factories. The agreement provides for strict monitoring to prevent the transfer of technologies to countries under US sanctions. Hanoi is already preparing a legislative framework to protect the intellectual property of American companies on its territory.

President Donald Trump met with Vietnamese leader To Lam on Friday and said he would work to remove Hanoi from the lists of countries with restricted access to advanced US technologies, according to a summary of the talks published on the Vietnamese government's news website. - Reuters reports.

Economic consequences and geopolitical impact

The White House's decision will stimulate an influx of investment into Vietnam's high-tech sector, which could double by the end of 2026. This step is a strategic signal from Washington about its intention to reformat the region's technological map through new allies. Easing restrictions will help Vietnam create thousands of jobs and solidify its status as a reliable US partner in Asia.

