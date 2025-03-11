"Victories do not stop": The White House has published 50 achievements of Trump in the first 50 days of his presidency
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration has released a list of 50 achievements of the president in the first 50 days of his second term. Among them are the fight against illegal immigration, bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and "peace negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia.
On Monday, March 10, it was 50 days since Donald Trump's second presidential term began in the United States. The administration of the American leader summarized his achievements during this time. This was reported by UNN referring to the website of the White House.
Details
They listed 50 decisions made by Donald Trump, calling them "victories for the American people."
Donald Trump marks 50 days in office and has already established himself as the most consistent president of our time. The victories never stop – and President Trump is just getting started
The top achievements included major accomplishments such as combating illegal immigration at the border with Mexico and Canada, the arrest and deportation of illegal criminal aliens, as well as fighting fentanyl trafficking.
Trump's trade policy was highlighted separately. It is noted that it "levels the playing field for American workers."
President Trump has secured billions of dollars in new investments in the U.S. and is bringing manufacturing back to America
The administration also mentioned the return of American citizens.
President Trump achieved the release of six American hostages in Venezuela, two Americans in Afghanistan, a U.S. and Israeli citizen who was held captive by Hamas, a teacher from Pennsylvania who was in Russian captivity, and a U.S. citizen in Belarus - bringing the total number to 11
In the first 50 days in office, Trump not only made decisions but also reversed what his predecessor had done. He canceled all "pro-China and anti-American energy policies of the Biden administration that destroyed jobs." Trump also "put an end to the Biden administration's abuse of the parole scheme for illegal immigrants."
Ukraine was dedicated 16 points in the list of "achievements." It was called: "President Trump seeks peace worldwide."
President Trump brought Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table through historic peace talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at achieving peace
Furthermore, it is noted that in this short period of time, the head of state has put an end to waste, fraud, and abuse in the government. This refers to the activities of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk.
President Trump stopped waste, fraud, and abuse at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), ensuring that taxpayers are no longer forced to fund the pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats, such as gender transition in Guatemala
The White House emphasized that Trump is making life more affordable for ordinary Americans, reforming federal bureaucracy and education, bringing military recruitment to the highest level in decades, ending the war on cryptocurrencies, and resuming the construction of the border wall.
Reminder
As of January 20, billionaires who attended Donald Trump's inauguration, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, became wealthier due to booming stock markets. However, within seven weeks, these billionaires lost 210 billion dollars, and the S&P 500 index lost nearly 7% since Trump took office.
