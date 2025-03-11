"Victories do not stop": The White House has published 50 achievements of Trump in the first 50 days of his presidency

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17751 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109161 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170141 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107167 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343636 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173774 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145031 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196161 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124900 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86766 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11658 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24470 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12303 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21349 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17743 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86766 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109148 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170135 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160473 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21349 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24470 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38757 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47356 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135917 views
"Victories do not stop": The White House has published 50 achievements of Trump in the first 50 days of his presidency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27003 views

The Trump administration has released a list of 50 achievements of the president in the first 50 days of his second term. Among them are the fight against illegal immigration, bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and "peace negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia.

"Victories do not stop": The White House has published 50 achievements of Trump in the first 50 days of his presidency

On Monday, March 10, it was 50 days since Donald Trump's second presidential term began in the United States. The administration of the American leader summarized his achievements during this time. This was reported by UNN referring to the website of the White House.

Details

They listed 50 decisions made by Donald Trump, calling them "victories for the American people."

Donald Trump marks 50 days in office and has already established himself as the most consistent president of our time. The victories never stop – and President Trump is just getting started

- it is stated in the post.

The top achievements included major accomplishments such as combating illegal immigration at the border with Mexico and Canada, the arrest and deportation of illegal criminal aliens, as well as fighting fentanyl trafficking.

Trump's trade policy was highlighted separately. It is noted that it "levels the playing field for American workers."

President Trump has secured billions of dollars in new investments in the U.S. and is bringing manufacturing back to America

- reports the White House.

The administration also mentioned the return of American citizens.

President Trump achieved the release of six American hostages in Venezuela, two Americans in Afghanistan, a U.S. and Israeli citizen who was held captive by Hamas, a teacher from Pennsylvania who was in Russian captivity, and a U.S. citizen in Belarus - bringing the total number to 11

- writes the White House.

In the first 50 days in office, Trump not only made decisions but also reversed what his predecessor had done. He canceled all "pro-China and anti-American energy policies of the Biden administration that destroyed jobs." Trump also "put an end to the Biden administration's abuse of the parole scheme for illegal immigrants."

Ukraine was dedicated 16 points in the list of "achievements." It was called: "President Trump seeks peace worldwide."

President Trump brought Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table through historic peace talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at achieving peace

- noted in the president's administration.

Furthermore, it is noted that in this short period of time, the head of state has put an end to waste, fraud, and abuse in the government. This refers to the activities of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk.

President Trump stopped waste, fraud, and abuse at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), ensuring that taxpayers are no longer forced to fund the pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats, such as gender transition in Guatemala

- it is stated in the message.

The White House emphasized that Trump is making life more affordable for ordinary Americans, reforming federal bureaucracy and education, bringing military recruitment to the highest level in decades, ending the war on cryptocurrencies, and resuming the construction of the border wall.

Reminder

As of January 20, billionaires who attended Donald Trump's inauguration, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, became wealthier due to booming stock markets. However, within seven weeks, these billionaires lost 210 billion dollars, and the S&P 500 index lost nearly 7% since Trump took office.

Trump celebrates inauguration at three balls with dancing and celebrity guests21.01.25, 10:57 • 158599 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
United States Agency for International Development
White House
Venezuela
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United States
Ukraine
