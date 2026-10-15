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Verkhovna Rada approved VAT on parcels worth up to €150

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23410 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on VAT for international online purchases regardless of their value. Non-commercial parcels worth up to €45 will be exempt from tax.

Verkhovna Rada approved VAT on parcels worth up to €150

On October 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted one of the bills aimed at abolishing tax exemptions for parcels worth up to €150 sent via foreign marketplaces—namely, the imposition of VAT on e-commerce and international parcels. UNN reports this, citing the parliament’s press service.

Taxation of international online purchases through foreign marketplaces. The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant law (Reg. No. 16051-1). It was supported by 252 members of parliament

- the Verkhovna Rada reported.

What is envisaged

The document introduces amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and proposes imposing VAT on goods purchased through foreign marketplaces, regardless of their value. For online purchases worth up to €150, VAT will be assessed and paid by the electronic platform. Non-commercial parcels worth up to €45 are proposed to remain exempt from VAT.

As reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Tax Committee, "an amendment by Shuliak was included in the bill on parcels (No. 16051-1): personal income tax for those who rent out housing is reduced from 18% to 5% (the 5% military levy remains). The argument: \"more opportunities for the real estate market to emerge from the shadow economy.\" The committee had rejected the amendment, but after consultations with the finance minister, agreed to it. 255 voted "for"."

"The amendment concerning PEPs also passed (no one put it to a confirmation vote). Therefore, this will also unblock the signing of another bill on the taxation of digital platforms," Zhelezniak also noted.

The Verkhovna Rada approved two decisions to unlock €4 billion from the EU — next in line is a tax on parcels worth up to €15014.10.26, 16:39 • 18488 views

This bill is one of four decisions required to unblock EU macro-financial assistance under the Ukraine Support Loan program. The amount involved is €4 billion. 

Julia Shramko

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Olena Shuliak
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