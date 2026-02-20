Vacations instead of service - Prosecutor General reveals details in the case of the head of the Airborne Assault Brigade's supply service

The head of the rear food service of one of the brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces has been notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and legalization of property obtained through criminal means. This was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

According to the provided data, in 2025, the official systematically failed to report for duty. He took vacations, misled the command, and traveled abroad for leisure. Within a year, he visited over 10 countries, including Antarctica, was absent from duty for at least 38 days, but continued to receive bonuses totaling approximately UAH 156,000.

According to the investigation, from December 2023 to October 2024, the official acquired assets totaling over UAH 10.3 million, which significantly exceeds his official income and is not supported by legitimate sources.

In particular, he spent about UAH 2.5 million on branded clothing and accessories. In addition, the suspect acquired the right to long-term lease of a land plot on the island of Bali worth USD 187.3 thousand.

At the same time, expensive assets are absent from the declarations for 2022-2024 – only minor savings are indicated. The difference between official income and actual expenses exceeds three thousand subsistence minimums.

The court, at the prosecutor's request, chose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention with an alternative of bail of almost UAH 10 million.

In addition, earlier, within the framework of the "Dishonest Procurement" program, the same major was notified of suspicion of receiving undue benefits, fraud, and evading military service. According to the investigation, he received USD 10,000 for assisting in substituting product items during the procurement of food for the military. Facts were also recorded where full delivery was indicated in the documents, while in reality only part of the goods were delivered, and the rest were appropriated through controlled persons. At the same time, the military was supplied with low-quality or spoiled products.

During searches, the suspect had USD 51,000, EUR 2,100, and UAH 201,000 in cash, cars, documents for elite real estate, a collection of branded clothing, footwear, and accessories worth over UAH 8 million, as well as promissory notes for USD 120,000, seized.

In the conditions of a full-scale war, every hryvnia of the defense budget is a matter of state security. Abuses in the field of military provision will entail principled and inevitable responsibility - wrote Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

