Vacations instead of service - Prosecutor General reveals details in the case of the head of the Airborne Assault Brigade's supply service

Exclusive
10:00 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Popular news
Trump considers 'limited military operation' against Iran - WSJ
February 20, 02:37 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
06:27 AM
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
06:37 AM
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD
07:52 AM
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
08:31 AM
Publications
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
11:49 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
February 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
08:31 AM
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
06:37 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
06:27 AM
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
February 19, 09:12 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
February 19, 12:42 PM
Vacations instead of service - Prosecutor General reveals details in the case of the head of the Airborne Assault Brigade's supply service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

The head of the food supply service of the rear of an Armed Forces brigade has been notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and money laundering. He spent over UAH 10.3 million on luxury, including land rental in Bali, while systematically failing to report for duty.

Vacations instead of service - Prosecutor General reveals details in the case of the head of the Airborne Assault Brigade's supply service

The head of the rear food service of one of the brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces has been notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and legalization of property obtained through criminal means. This was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the provided data, in 2025, the official systematically failed to report for duty. He took vacations, misled the command, and traveled abroad for leisure. Within a year, he visited over 10 countries, including Antarctica, was absent from duty for at least 38 days, but continued to receive bonuses totaling approximately UAH 156,000.

According to the investigation, from December 2023 to October 2024, the official acquired assets totaling over UAH 10.3 million, which significantly exceeds his official income and is not supported by legitimate sources.

In particular, he spent about UAH 2.5 million on branded clothing and accessories. In addition, the suspect acquired the right to long-term lease of a land plot on the island of Bali worth USD 187.3 thousand.

At the same time, expensive assets are absent from the declarations for 2022-2024 – only minor savings are indicated. The difference between official income and actual expenses exceeds three thousand subsistence minimums.

The court, at the prosecutor's request, chose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention with an alternative of bail of almost UAH 10 million.

In addition, earlier, within the framework of the "Dishonest Procurement" program, the same major was notified of suspicion of receiving undue benefits, fraud, and evading military service. According to the investigation, he received USD 10,000 for assisting in substituting product items during the procurement of food for the military. Facts were also recorded where full delivery was indicated in the documents, while in reality only part of the goods were delivered, and the rest were appropriated through controlled persons. At the same time, the military was supplied with low-quality or spoiled products.

During searches, the suspect had USD 51,000, EUR 2,100, and UAH 201,000 in cash, cars, documents for elite real estate, a collection of branded clothing, footwear, and accessories worth over UAH 8 million, as well as promissory notes for USD 120,000, seized.

In the conditions of a full-scale war, every hryvnia of the defense budget is a matter of state security. Abuses in the field of military provision will entail principled and inevitable responsibility

- wrote Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

More than 10 million hryvnias spent by a rear major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a vacation in Bali and branded items
20.02.26, 11:38

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

