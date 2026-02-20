More than 10 million hryvnias spent by a rear major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a vacation in Bali and branded items

Employees of the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region's Defense Sector have notified the head of the food service of the rear of one of the Air Assault Forces brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of suspicion. He is accused of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and legalization of property obtained by criminal means on a large scale (Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in the period from December 23, 2023, to October 9, 2024, the major acquired assets totaling over 10.3 million hryvnias. This amount significantly exceeds his official income and is not supported by legal sources.

He spent on luxury clothing and accessories alone:

in December 2023 - over 500,000 hryvnias;

during 2024 - another over 2 million hryvnias.

The total amount of luxury purchases is 2.5 million hryvnias.

In addition, it was established that on October 9, 2024, the suspect acquired the right to long-term lease of a land plot on the island of Bali in Indonesia, worth 187.3 thousand US dollars, which amounts to over 7.7 million hryvnias at the NBU exchange rate.

But that's not all: in his declarations for 2022-2024, the serviceman indicated only minor savings and official income.

He did not indicate any information about expensive assets or financial obligations. The major's expenses exceed his official income by more than three thousand subsistence minimums - states the Office of the Prosecutor General.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court chose a preventive measure for the defendant in the form of detention with an alternative bail of almost 10 million hryvnias.

Recall

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme of illegal use of forest fund lands in Zakarpattia - a hotel and recreational complex operated there. One of the beneficiaries of this facility turned out to be People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych.