US suspends arms sales to Israel over concerns about Rafah - media

The United States has not yet made a final decision on sending shells to Israel, which was suspended amid consideration of the transfer of weapons. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells media representatives that arms shipments to Israel have been suspended since last week because the U.S. opposes Israeli moves to invade the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

In this way, President Biden is trying to prevent a full-scale Israeli attack on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are seeking refuge from fighting in other parts of Gaza.

The sources add that as Israeli leaders approached the decision to invade Rafah, the United States began to scrutinize proposals to transfer certain weapons to Israel that could be used in Rafah.

"As a result of this review, we suspended one shipment of weapons last week. It consists of 1,800 bombs weighing 2,000 pounds and 1,700 bombs weighing 500 pounds," Reuters reported, citing a presidential administration official.

The Associated Press and the Agence France-Presse reported similar comments by a senior U.S. official.

We are particularly focused on the end use of the 2,000-pound bombs and the impact they could have in dense urban areas, as we have seen in other parts of Gaza. We have not yet made a final decision on how to deal with this cargo - the official said.

A second U.S. official, also speaking anonymously and quoted by the Washington Post, said the move was a "shot across the bow" aimed at conveying to Israel the seriousness of U.S. concerns about its Rafah offensive.

Four sources told Reuters that the shipments, which have been delayed for at least two weeks, included Boeing's Joint Direct Attack Munitions, which turn bombs into precision-guided weapons, as well as small-diameter bombs.

A senior Israeli official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity did not confirm any specific delays in arms shipments, but appeared to take the reports in stride.

The delay in arms shipments comes at a time when Washington is publicly pressuring Israel to limit its offensive in Rafah and take steps to prevent civilian casualties.

On Tuesday, Israeli troops seized the main border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in Rafah, cutting off a vital route for aid deliveries. On Monday, the Israeli army called on 100,000 people in eastern Rafah to evacuate.

The delays are the first since the Biden administration offered full support to Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped about 250 more, of whom 133 remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

