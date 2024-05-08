US suspends arms sales to Israel over concerns about Rafah - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36000 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33881 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67977 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36097 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62115 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238082 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224844 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85419 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62115 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113071 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113956 views
US suspends arms sales to Israel over concerns about Rafah - media

US suspends arms sales to Israel over concerns about Rafah - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17400 views

The U.S. suspends arms shipments to Israel over fears of a possible invasion of Rafah in Gaza.

The United States has not yet made a final decision on sending shells to Israel, which was suspended amid consideration of the transfer of weapons. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells media representatives that arms shipments to Israel have been suspended since last week because the U.S. opposes Israeli moves to invade the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Israel conducts several airstrikes on Rafah: there are casualties07.05.24, 05:26 • 27552 views

In this way, President Biden is trying to prevent a full-scale Israeli attack on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are seeking refuge from fighting in other parts of Gaza.

The sources add that as Israeli leaders approached the decision to invade Rafah, the United States began to scrutinize proposals to transfer certain weapons to Israel that could be used in Rafah.

"As a result of this review, we suspended one shipment of weapons last week. It consists of 1,800 bombs weighing 2,000 pounds and 1,700 bombs weighing 500 pounds," Reuters reported, citing a presidential administration official.

The Associated Press and the Agence France-Presse reported similar comments by a senior U.S. official.

We are particularly focused on the end use of the 2,000-pound bombs and the impact they could have in dense urban areas, as we have seen in other parts of Gaza. We have not yet made a final decision on how to deal with this cargo

- the official said.

A second U.S. official, also speaking anonymously and quoted by the Washington Post, said the move was a "shot across the bow" aimed at conveying to Israel the seriousness of U.S. concerns about its Rafah offensive.

CIA chief travels to Israel - Reuters08.05.24, 02:20 • 31673 views

Four sources told Reuters that the shipments, which have been delayed for at least two weeks, included Boeing's Joint Direct Attack Munitions, which turn bombs into precision-guided weapons, as well as small-diameter bombs.

A senior Israeli official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity did not confirm any specific delays in arms shipments, but appeared to take the reports in stride.

The delay in arms shipments comes at a time when Washington is publicly pressuring Israel to limit its offensive in Rafah and take steps to prevent civilian casualties.

On Tuesday, Israeli troops seized the main border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in Rafah, cutting off a vital route for aid deliveries. On Monday, the Israeli army called on 100,000 people in eastern Rafah to evacuate.

The delays are the first since the Biden administration offered full support to Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped about 250 more, of whom 133 remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

Pope Francis on Ukraine and the Gaza Strip: "A negotiated peace is better than a war without end"25.04.24, 10:58 • 20489 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
boeingBoeing
hardianThe Guardian
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
rafakhRafah
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising