US sets six-month deadline for Germany to resolve Rosneft issue

The United States has given Germany a six-month deadline to resolve the issue of ownership of the German assets of the Russian oil company Rosneft, against which the Donald Trump administration has imposed sanctions. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, reports UNN.

"Washington has given Berlin a six-month deadline to resolve the issue of ownership of the German assets of the Russian oil company Rosneft, which will temporarily exempt them from US sanctions," the publication writes.

It is noted that the Trump administration informed its German counterparts that it is considering granting a non-renewable, limited general license for Rosneft Deutschland.

German officials are evaluating this idea and will respond in the coming days.

One source noted that German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche intends to discuss this issue at the meeting of G7 energy and environment ministers, which will take place this week in Toronto.

"While such an arrangement would reduce the risk of sanctions disrupting German refineries in the near future, it increases pressure on Berlin to develop a viable ownership structure that excludes Russia after the trusteeship expires next March," the publication adds.

It is noted that the German government confiscated Rosneft's assets after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has since repeatedly extended the trusteeship. Although Germany agreed with Moscow on the sale of the German divisions, negotiations with Qatar as a buyer ultimately failed because both sides could not agree on a price.

Rosneft Deutschland owns shares in three German refineries, which account for 12% of the country's total refining capacity, including the PCK Raffinerie GmbH plant in Schwedt near Berlin. It also has a stake in the Transalpine pipeline.

Addition

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that he expects an exception to be made for Rosneft from the new US sanctions. This refers to the Russian company's German business, which is under the management of the German state.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries.

The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt at pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence" but said he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.