U.S. Senator Calls for Response to Shelling of US Base with Strike on Iran
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called for a retaliatory strike against Iran in response to the January 28 drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan near the border with Syria that killed 3 U.S. servicemen. Graham called on the Biden administration to "strike important targets inside Iran" to deter future aggression.
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called on the administration of President Joe Biden to strike Iran in connection with the attack on one of the US military bases in the Middle East. Politiko writes about it, UNN reports .
Details
The Biden administration can take out all the Iranian proxies it wants, but it will not deter Iranian aggression. I urge the administration to strike important targets inside Iran, not only in retaliation for the killing of our soldiers, but also to deter future aggression
The senator expressed confidence that the Iranian government "understands only force.
Until they pay the price with their own infrastructure and military personnel, attacks on U.S. forces will continue
Recall
On January 28, the U.S. Central Command reported that a U.S. military base in Jordan near the border with Syria was attacked by allegedly pro-Iranian groups. As a result of the drone attack, CENTCOM reported, three American servicemen were killed and 25 others were injured.
