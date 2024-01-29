U.S. Senator Calls for Response to Shelling of US Base with Strike on Iran

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 3267 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103762 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131338 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131795 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173035 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170321 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277575 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178076 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167057 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 34018 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 97155 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94361 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101022 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 49046 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 3267 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277575 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256538 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 13862 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131323 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104329 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104430 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120676 views
U.S. Senator Calls for Response to Shelling of US Base with Strike on Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36662 views

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called for a retaliatory strike against Iran in response to the January 28 drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan near the border with Syria that killed 3 U.S. servicemen. Graham called on the Biden administration to "strike important targets inside Iran" to deter future aggression.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called on the administration of President Joe Biden to strike Iran in connection with the attack on one of the US military bases in the Middle East. Politiko writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The Biden administration can take out all the Iranian proxies it wants, but it will not deter Iranian aggression. I urge the administration to strike important targets inside Iran, not only in retaliation for the killing of our soldiers, but also to deter future aggression

the congressman said in a statement.

The senator expressed confidence that the Iranian government "understands only force.

Until they pay the price with their own infrastructure and military personnel, attacks on U.S. forces will continue

Graham noted.

Recall

On January 28, the U.S. Central Command reported that a U.S. military base in Jordan near the border with Syria was attacked by allegedly pro-Iranian groups. As a result of the drone attack, CENTCOM reported, three American servicemen were killed and 25 others were injured.

Pentagon chief issues statement on attack on US military near Jordan-Syria border29.01.24, 00:23 • 28211 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
united-states-central-commandUnited States Central Command
lindsey-grahamLindsey Graham
jordanJordan
syriaSyria
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising