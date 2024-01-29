U.S. Senator Calls for Response to Shelling of US Base with Strike on Iran

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called on the administration of President Joe Biden to strike Iran in connection with the attack on one of the US military bases in the Middle East. Politiko writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The Biden administration can take out all the Iranian proxies it wants, but it will not deter Iranian aggression. I urge the administration to strike important targets inside Iran, not only in retaliation for the killing of our soldiers, but also to deter future aggression