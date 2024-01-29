Pentagon chief issues statement on attack on US military near Jordan-Syria border

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has threatened to retaliate for the attack on the military in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border. This is stated in the message of the Pentagon press service, reports UNN.

Details

I am outraged and deeply saddened by the deaths of three of our American servicemen and women and the wounding of other American soldiers in last night's attack on U.S. and coalition forces deployed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border to work toward the ultimate defeat of ISIS he said.

At the same time, the Pentagon chief emphasized that "the entire Department of Defense is mourning the loss of the military.

The Iranian-backed militias are responsible for these ongoing attacks on U.S. forces, and we will respond at a time and place of our choosing. The President and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces and will take all measures He added.

Context

On Sunday, January 28, US President Joe Biden reportedthat three US military personnel were killed and a significant number were wounded in a drone strike on a US military base in Jordan.

