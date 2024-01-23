Pentagon chief to Ramstein partners: we must not waver in our support for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense emphasized to partners the importance of not wavering in their support for Ukraine, UNN reports.

So let's be clear. Our support for Ukraine's fight against tyranny makes all of our countries safer. [If we lose our nerve, if we flinch, if we fail to deter other potential aggressors, we will only cause more bloodshed and chaos.So a sovereign and secure Ukraine is crucial to global security. And we must not waver in our support for Ukraine - said Austin.

He emphasized that "the security of the entire international community is at stake in Ukraine's struggle.

"And I am more determined than ever to work with our allies and partners to support Ukraine and get the job done," he concluded.

