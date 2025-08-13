Russia wants US troops in Europe reduced: Kremlin expects this topic to be discussed in Alaska - Tusk

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
07:25 PM • 1908 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
04:57 PM • 12768 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 21879 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 25450 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 30895 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 67908 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 71282 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 134707 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 62296 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 112735 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0.8m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 67770 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 39248 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - reportAugust 13, 01:12 PM • 37218 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 17393 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 13816 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 134707 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 112735 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 106203 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 117275 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 89052 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 17457 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 39337 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 92082 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 108965 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 44908 views
Actual
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

Russia wants US troops in Europe reduced: Kremlin expects this topic to be discussed in Alaska - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2144 views

Russia seeks to discuss the reduction of NATO troop presence in Europe at the Alaska summit. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Russia wants to include this topic in negotiations regarding the future of the war in Ukraine.

Russia wants US troops in Europe reduced: Kremlin expects this topic to be discussed in Alaska - Tusk

In the upcoming negotiations on the future of the war in Ukraine, Russia seeks to consider the issue of reducing NATO's military presence in the European region.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

For the past few days, we have heard that the Russians would very much like to include negotiations on reducing NATO's presence, for example, in Poland, in the negotiations on the future of Ukraine.

- said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

"Could be sooner rather than later": Tusk predicts "freezing" of war in Ukraine08.08.25, 13:52 • 3901 view

That is why it is so important that we create such a strong and cohesive group of states, both in relation to Russia and in relation to other allies, such as the United States.

- added Tusk.

Addition

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski said two weeks ago that Poland expects to be the last country in Europe from which the US will withdraw its troops, as Washington is considering reducing the American military presence across the continent.

All discussions we have with the Americans indicate that Poland is the last country from which the Americans would like to withdraw troops.

- said the Polish government official in an interview with Reuters.

Recall

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, five common principles for ending the war were agreed upon.

Trump's consultations with European leaders lasted more than an hour – Polish President's Office.

US President Donald Trump rated his phone conversation with European leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy 10 out of 10.

The coming days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine – Finnish President Stubb13.08.25, 21:22 • 4334 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland