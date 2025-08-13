Russia wants US troops in Europe reduced: Kremlin expects this topic to be discussed in Alaska - Tusk

In the upcoming negotiations on the future of the war in Ukraine, Russia seeks to consider the issue of reducing NATO's military presence in the European region.

For the past few days, we have heard that the Russians would very much like to include negotiations on reducing NATO's presence, for example, in Poland, in the negotiations on the future of Ukraine. - said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

That is why it is so important that we create such a strong and cohesive group of states, both in relation to Russia and in relation to other allies, such as the United States. - added Tusk.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski said two weeks ago that Poland expects to be the last country in Europe from which the US will withdraw its troops, as Washington is considering reducing the American military presence across the continent.

All discussions we have with the Americans indicate that Poland is the last country from which the Americans would like to withdraw troops. - said the Polish government official in an interview with Reuters.

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, five common principles for ending the war were agreed upon.

