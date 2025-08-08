"Could be sooner rather than later": Tusk predicts "freezing" of war in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war may soon be "frozen." This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Tusk said he had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stated that "there are certain signals that indicate this."

I also have an intuition that there might be a freezing of the conflict. I don't want to talk about the end of the war, but about the freezing of the conflict – it might happen sooner rather than later - said the head of the Polish government.

He reminded that on August 8, the deadline for US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expires.

President Zelenskyy is very cautious, but still optimistic. Ukraine is very interested in Europe, including Poland, participating in shaping a future truce, and then peace. We are also very interested in this, so that peace prevails in our region, because it will also have a very positive impact on our security - stated Donald Tusk.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a real ceasefire in talks with the leaders of France and Germany. At the same time, Ukraine will not recognize Russian control over the occupied territories due to constitutional restrictions, according to the Telegraph.