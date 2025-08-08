$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
756mm
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
"Could be sooner rather than later": Tusk predicts "freezing" of war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

The Polish Prime Minister stated a possible freezing of the Russian-Ukrainian war, referring to a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his own intuition. He also mentioned the expiration of Trump's ultimatum to Putin on August 8.

"Could be sooner rather than later": Tusk predicts "freezing" of war in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war may soon be "frozen." This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Tusk said he had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stated that "there are certain signals that indicate this."

I also have an intuition that there might be a freezing of the conflict. I don't want to talk about the end of the war, but about the freezing of the conflict – it might happen sooner rather than later

- said the head of the Polish government.

He reminded that on August 8, the deadline for US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expires.

President Zelenskyy is very cautious, but still optimistic. Ukraine is very interested in Europe, including Poland, participating in shaping a future truce, and then peace. We are also very interested in this, so that peace prevails in our region, because it will also have a very positive impact on our security

- stated Donald Tusk.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a real ceasefire in talks with the leaders of France and Germany. At the same time, Ukraine will not recognize Russian control over the occupied territories due to constitutional restrictions, according to the Telegraph.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
Donald Trump
France
Europe
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland