UEFA Super Cup: PSG and Tottenham have decided on their starting lineups

In less than an hour, at the "Friuli" stadium in Udine, Italy, the winner of the 2025 UEFA Super Cup will be determined, with French club PSG and English club Tottenham competing for the title. The head coaches of the teams have already decided on their starting lineups for the match, reports UNN.

"PSG": Goalkeeper - Lucas Chevalier. Defense (left to right): Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos (captain), Achraf Hakimi. Midfield: Désiré Doué, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery. Attack: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola.

"Tottenham": Goalkeeper - Guglielmo Vicario. Defense (left to right): Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero (captain), Kevin Danso, Pedro Porro. Midfield: Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr. Forwards: Djed Spence, Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus.

