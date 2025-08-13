UEFA Super Cup: PSG and Tottenham have decided on their starting lineups

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
04:57 PM • 9722 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 16695 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 21522 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 27122 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 61186 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 65847 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 123439 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 58361 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 104089 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 99473 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
56%
756mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 60312 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 33455 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report01:12 PM • 33001 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 13575 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 10934 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 123464 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 104110 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 99494 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 111000 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 83187 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 13722 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 33653 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 85222 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 102461 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 42340 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

UEFA Super Cup: PSG and Tottenham have decided on their starting lineups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

French PSG and English Tottenham have decided on their starting lineups for the 2025 UEFA Super Cup match. The match will take place in Udine, Italy, at the Friuli stadium.

UEFA Super Cup: PSG and Tottenham have decided on their starting lineups

In less than an hour, at the "Friuli" stadium in Udine, Italy, the winner of the 2025 UEFA Super Cup will be determined, with French club PSG and English club Tottenham competing for the title. The head coaches of the teams have already decided on their starting lineups for the match, reports UNN.

"PSG": Goalkeeper - Lucas Chevalier. Defense (left to right): Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos (captain), Achraf Hakimi. Midfield: Désiré Doué, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery. Attack: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola.

"Tottenham": Goalkeeper - Guglielmo Vicario. Defense (left to right): Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero (captain), Kevin Danso, Pedro Porro. Midfield: Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr. Forwards: Djed Spence, Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus.

Addition

As reported by UNN, today at 22:00 Kyiv time, the 50th UEFA Super Cup will be held at the "Friuli" stadium in Udine, Italy, with Champions League winners "Paris Saint-Germain" and Europa League winners "Tottenham Hotspur" facing off.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA