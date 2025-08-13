$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
04:57 PM • 10634 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 18384 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 22837 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 28381 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 63791 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 67985 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 127708 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 59920 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 107393 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 102030 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
A thousand drones have already been delivered to the Ukrainian military via the DOT-Chain Defence system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

The first thousand FPV drones, ordered through the DOT-Chain Defence system, have already been delivered to the military in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson directions. 12 brigades placed 43 orders for almost 7,000 drones with a total value of over UAH 245 million.

A thousand drones have already been delivered to the Ukrainian military via the DOT-Chain Defence system

The first thousand drones ordered through the DOT-Chain Defence system have already been delivered to the military in various directions. In total, 12 brigades have currently placed 43 orders for almost 7,000 drones worth over 245 million hryvnias, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The first thousand FPV drones, ordered through the DOT-Chain Defence system, have already been delivered to the military in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson directions.

- Shmyhal reported.

He noted that at the beginning of the month, he signed an order for the full launch of the system. As a result, the marketplace began to yield results within two weeks.

12 brigades placed 43 orders for almost 7,000 drones worth over UAH 245 million.

- Shmyhal reported.

The head of government also noted that the Ministry of Defense is working to minimize the time between ordering and delivery.

One of the best results is delivery in 6 days. These are real changes that save lives and increase effectiveness on the battlefield. We continue to develop the DOT-Chain Defence system and scale it.

- summarized the Minister of Defense.

For reference

In DOT-Chain Defence, the military independently chooses the types and quantity of drones they need, funded by the Defense Procurement Agency. The DPA also takes on most of the procurement process – from concluding contracts with manufacturers to payment and logistics.

The Ministry of Defense explained that for users, it will resemble a regular online store. Only instead of household appliances or smartphones, there will be drones. Special attention was paid to data security. The system has been certified in accordance with KSZI (Ukrainian standard) and NIST RFM (international US standard). The State Rear Operator, as its developer, is ISO 27001 (international EU standard).

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kharkiv