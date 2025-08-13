A thousand drones have already been delivered to the Ukrainian military via the DOT-Chain Defence system

The first thousand drones ordered through the DOT-Chain Defence system have already been delivered to the military in various directions. In total, 12 brigades have currently placed 43 orders for almost 7,000 drones worth over 245 million hryvnias, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The first thousand FPV drones, ordered through the DOT-Chain Defence system, have already been delivered to the military in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson directions. - Shmyhal reported.

He noted that at the beginning of the month, he signed an order for the full launch of the system. As a result, the marketplace began to yield results within two weeks.

12 brigades placed 43 orders for almost 7,000 drones worth over UAH 245 million. - Shmyhal reported.

The head of government also noted that the Ministry of Defense is working to minimize the time between ordering and delivery.

One of the best results is delivery in 6 days. These are real changes that save lives and increase effectiveness on the battlefield. We continue to develop the DOT-Chain Defence system and scale it. - summarized the Minister of Defense.

For reference

In DOT-Chain Defence, the military independently chooses the types and quantity of drones they need, funded by the Defense Procurement Agency. The DPA also takes on most of the procurement process – from concluding contracts with manufacturers to payment and logistics.

The Ministry of Defense explained that for users, it will resemble a regular online store. Only instead of household appliances or smartphones, there will be drones. Special attention was paid to data security. The system has been certified in accordance with KSZI (Ukrainian standard) and NIST RFM (international US standard). The State Rear Operator, as its developer, is ISO 27001 (international EU standard).