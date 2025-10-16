US Senate ready to allow Trump to impose 500% tariffs on China for buying Russian oil - Bessent

The US Senate is ready to support the idea of giving President Donald Trump the right to impose 500% tariffs on China for Beijing's purchase of Russian oil. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, UNN reports.

According to him, despite Beijing's statements about its desire to "preserve peace throughout the world," the Chinese purchase of Russian oil fuels the Russian war machine.

85 US senators are ready to give President Trump the authority to impose tariffs on China of up to 500% for buying Russian oil. We have been informed that the European Parliament will not adopt a similar measure. - said Bessent.

He noted that tariffs on China can be called a kind of "tariff for Ukraine's victory."

President Trump must inform our European allies that we will support what you might call a Russian oil tariff on China or a Ukrainian victory tariff on China. But our Ukrainian and European allies must be prepared to follow us. - emphasized the US Treasury Secretary.

He added that China is fueling the Russian war machine - in particular, it buys 60% of Russian energy resources.

Recently, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1, 2025. This decision is a response to Beijing's "aggressive stance" on international trade and export controls.

Beijing, in turn, called on Washington to stop the pressure and return to negotiations. China stated that it would not hesitate to take retaliatory measures.

