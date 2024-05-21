ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
US, Saudi Arabia close to agreement on defense pact

US, Saudi Arabia close to agreement on defense pact

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29611 views

The United States and Saudi Arabia are close to finalizing a bilateral defense agreement that provides for American guarantees of defense for Saudi Arabia, Saudi access to advanced American weapons such as F-35 aircraft in exchange for a halt to Chinese arms purchases, and the exchange of new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The United States and Saudi Arabia are close to a final bilateral defense agreement after the US national security adviser made significant progress in talks with Saudi Arabia over the weekend, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

Kirby said that the two sides are "closer than ever" to a bilateral agreement that is now "almost final.

US and Saudi negotiators are seeking to finalize a bilateral agreement, which is expected to require official US guarantees to protect the kingdom, as well as Saudi access to more advanced US weapons in exchange for a halt to Chinese arms purchases and restrictions on Beijing's investments in the country.

The negotiators discussed the sale of F-35 fighter jets and other weapons to Saudi Arabia as part of the deal, a U.S. official said.

The potential sale of the F-35 to Saudi Arabia was not guaranteed for a number of reasons, but its inclusion in the discussion was important.

AddendumAddendum

Any deal must comply with a long-standing agreement with Israel that U.S. weapons sold in the region should not impair Israel's "qualitative military superiority," ensuring that U.S. weapons supplied to Israel are "superior in capability" to those sold to its neighbors.

The U.S. Senate and House Foreign Relations Committees, whose members have criticized the Kingdom's role in the deaths of civilians in Yemen, have the right to review and block arms sales through an informal review process.

The U.S.-Saudi security agreement is also expected to include the exchange of new technologies with Riyadh, including artificial intelligence.

When the deal is finalized, it will be part of a broader agreement presented to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to decide whether to make concessions to secure a deal that normalizes relations with Saudi Arabia.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
white-houseWhite House
reutersReuters
riyadhRiyadh
beijingBeijing
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising