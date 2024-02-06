Saudi Arabia is going to buy more military Airbus A330s

The kingdom already owns six Airbus A330 MRTTs, but is negotiating for new A330 military refueling aircraft as it seeks to strengthen its air force.

Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of Airbus A330 MRTT transport aircraft in its possession and strengthen the capabilities of its military forces, and therefore, according to Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus, is negotiating the purchase of the Airbus A330.

In addition, the Kingdom is also considering the purchase of an A400M military transport aircraft.

We know that there is interest in the A400M, and we will address this issue with the Saudi Air Force and the Ministry of Defense - said Damond in an interview on the sidelines of the World Defense Exhibition in Riyadh.

Currently, Saudi Arabia has six Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft that can be used for aerial refueling or configured to transport troops, cargo, and be used for medical evacuation.

Saudi Arabia is also ready to order more Eurofighter fighters, a joint project of Airbus, BAE Systems Plc and Italian Leonardo SpA.

Saudi Arabia officially joined the BRICS bloc, as announced on Saudi state television.

