"The United States is playing with fire": Turkey's top diplomat touches upon US-Iranian relations, F-35 and F-16

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102118 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128898 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129993 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169368 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275689 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177849 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244373 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101721 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86399 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83015 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95342 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35964 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255039 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240922 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4446 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128898 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103746 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103872 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120176 views
"The United States is playing with fire": Turkey's top diplomat touches upon US-Iranian relations, F-35 and F-16

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26042 views

Turkish Foreign Minister discusses rising tensions between the US and Iran and its potential regional implications, as well as Turkish-American F-16, F-35 programmes

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made statements about the F-16 and F-35 fighter jet sales program, touched upon the topic of Russian Federation and S-400 air defense systems, and shared his vision of the risks of the Israeli-Hamas war and tense relations between the US and Iran.

This was reported by UNN with reference to A-Haber and CNN Turk.

Details

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke on local television about the controlled tension between Iran and the United States - according to the Turkish diplomat, the United States is "playing with fire," which could have regional consequences.

We have already mentioned the risk of regional consequences of the war in Gaza. Neither side wants to move to a certain stage. They are playing with fire. Playing with fire can turn into a fire. It is necessary to avoid regional consequences. The situation is not very good. We may face bigger consequences.

- Fidan said.
Image

Mr. Fidan also explained the expectations of the decision of the US lawmakers on the F-16 deal.

As soon as we approved the Swedish law in parliament, US President Joe Biden sent a letter to Congress. Immediately after our president signed the law, the document was handed over to the other side, and Congress was notified. The process goes like this: after the documents [on the agreement with Turkey] are submitted to Congress, there is a two-week waiting period. So I am sure that after two weeks, that is, by next Saturday, the process will be completed 

- He said.
Image

When asked how the F-35 issue with the United States would affect the Turkish-Greek balance in the Aegean, Fidan replied: "The F-35 problem has emerged as a reflection of Turkey's exclusion from the program and its desire and policy to improve its own defense capabilities.

Noting that Turkey is not only a customer but also one of the F-35's manufacturing partners, Minister Fidan said:

There are financial losses for Turkey, as well as losses in terms of the capacity it offered. We are now working to address this. Especially in terms of compensation for material losses, our relevant authorities are doing serious intensive work

- He said.

Hakan Fidan noted that since Greece is a NATO member, it is on the list of countries to which the US will distribute after production, and said: "The F-35 is expected to be delivered after 2030. We will follow what will happen...".

As for the S-400, according to the diplomat,  it was a reflection of Turkey's search and policy for the development of air defense capabilities.

When we were unable to get the support we had hoped for from our NATO partners on this issue, we signed a deal with Russia on S-400 air defense systems. Using this agreement as an excuse, the Americans took a position within their own legal framework.

 ," Fidan said in a statement.

Recall

Turkey is in talks with the UK and Spain to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania agreed to form a task force to clear the Black Sea of sea mines, which will increase the safety of navigation.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising