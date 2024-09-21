US may send Ukraine $375 million aid package with F-16 missiles - Politico

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112460 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115563 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187883 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148124 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149610 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141481 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192844 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112291 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182282 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104939 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56912 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 43010 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84989 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60309 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56634 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187883 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192844 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182282 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197814 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147363 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146812 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151112 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142168 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158727 views
US may send Ukraine $375 million aid package with F-16 missiles - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56795 views

The US may plan to send $375 million in military aid to Ukraine, including missiles for the F-16.

Next week, the United States plans to send Ukraine a new military aid package worth $375 million, which, in addition to HIMARS shells and artillery shells, may include medium-range missiles for Ukrainian F-16s, Politico writes, UNN reports.

Details

"The United States is considering sending Ukraine medium-range missiles for its new F-16 fleet as part of a $375 million military aid package expected to be announced on Monday," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the Joint Standoff Weapon missiles used by the US Air Force and Navy can hit targets at a distance of more than 70 miles (112 km).

"A range of more than 70 miles will allow the pilots to stay away from the front lines and Russian air defenses, giving Kyiv a new way to target frontline weapons depots, complicating operations for Russian forces," the newspaper notes.

Addendum 

Reuters reportedthat the military aid package includes patrol boats, additional ammunition for the Highly Mobile Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155- and 105-millimeter artillery ammunition, spare parts and other weapons.

The contents and size of the package may change in the coming days before the expected signature of US President Joe Biden.

Recall

The United States is preparing a new large military aid package for Ukraine, but its delivery may be delayed. The Pentagon has almost $6 billion in aid left, most of which expires in two weeks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
reutersReuters
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

