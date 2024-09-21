US may send Ukraine $375 million aid package with F-16 missiles - Politico

Next week, the United States plans to send Ukraine a new military aid package worth $375 million, which, in addition to HIMARS shells and artillery shells, may include medium-range missiles for Ukrainian F-16s, Politico writes, UNN reports.

Details

"The United States is considering sending Ukraine medium-range missiles for its new F-16 fleet as part of a $375 million military aid package expected to be announced on Monday," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the Joint Standoff Weapon missiles used by the US Air Force and Navy can hit targets at a distance of more than 70 miles (112 km).

"A range of more than 70 miles will allow the pilots to stay away from the front lines and Russian air defenses, giving Kyiv a new way to target frontline weapons depots, complicating operations for Russian forces," the newspaper notes.

Addendum

Reuters reportedthat the military aid package includes patrol boats, additional ammunition for the Highly Mobile Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155- and 105-millimeter artillery ammunition, spare parts and other weapons.

The contents and size of the package may change in the coming days before the expected signature of US President Joe Biden.

Recall

The United States is preparing a new large military aid package for Ukraine, but its delivery may be delayed. The Pentagon has almost $6 billion in aid left, most of which expires in two weeks.