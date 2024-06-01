US may impose sanctions against Chinese banks that support Russia

Washington may impose sanctions on Chinese firms and financial institutions because of Russia's support in the war against Ukraine. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of state Kurt Campbell, writes Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the United States is considering imposing sanctions against Chinese firms, focusing on those that directly help the Russian Federation in the war.

I think we are primarily focused on Chinese companies that are systematically involved in supporting Russia. we also take a close look at financial institutions - said Kurt Campbell during the answers to questions from journalists.

The publication added that Campbell took part in a meeting with the deputy foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea. The parties discussed cooperation to strengthen economic security. In particular, within the framework of projects that aim to reduce dependence on China and Russia for critical resources needed for high-tech applications.

The allies also pledged to work even closer to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, its recovery, and efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions.

Recall

The US is considering restricting the export of proprietary artificial intelligence models, such as ChatGPT, to China due to concerns that they could be used for cyber attacks or biological weapons development.