US may impose sanctions against Chinese banks that support Russia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 54763 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102470 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145624 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150087 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246200 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164645 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223543 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 46787 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 58824 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 97640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37979 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 30886 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223543 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209868 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235749 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222686 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 54763 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 30886 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112041 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113002 views
US may impose sanctions against Chinese banks that support Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39122 views

According to US Deputy Secretary of state Kart Campbell, the United States is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese firms and financial institutions that systematically support Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Washington may impose sanctions on Chinese firms and financial institutions because of Russia's support in the war against Ukraine. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of state Kurt Campbell, writes Reuters, reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that the United States is considering imposing sanctions against Chinese firms, focusing on those that directly help the Russian Federation in the war.

I think we are primarily focused on Chinese companies that are systematically involved in supporting Russia. we also take a close look at financial institutions

- said Kurt Campbell during the answers to questions from journalists. 

The publication added that Campbell took part in a meeting with the deputy foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea. The parties discussed cooperation to strengthen economic security. In particular, within the framework of projects that aim to reduce dependence on China and Russia for critical resources needed for high-tech applications.

Electronics and ammunition: Stoltenberg explains how China and DPRK help Russia in its war against Ukraine27.05.24, 14:20 • 17046 views

The allies also pledged to work even closer to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, its recovery, and efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions.

Recall

The US is considering restricting the export of proprietary artificial intelligence models, such as ChatGPT, to China due to concerns that they could be used for cyber attacks or biological weapons development.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

