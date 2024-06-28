$41.340.03
US intelligence indicates war between Israel and Hezbollah is approaching

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20863 views

US intelligence indicates that a large-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah could break out in the next few weeks if a ceasefire agreement is not reached in Gaza.

US intelligence indicates war between Israel and Hezbollah is approaching

According to U.S. intelligence, the war between Israel and Hezbollah is getting closer. A large-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah could erupt in the next few weeks if Jerusalem and Hamas fail to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.  

Details

According to two senior U.S. officials briefed on the intelligence, the Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah have developed battle plans and are trying to buy more weapons. 

Both sides publicly state that they do not want to go to war, but senior Biden officials increasingly believe that intense fighting is likely to break out despite efforts to prevent it.

According to another senior U.S. official, the risk is higher now than at any time in recent weeks.

A war between Israel and Hezbollah could ignite a conflict that would force the United States to help defend Jerusalem and push the Biden administration to become more involved in a region it has spent years trying to leave behind. It also threatens a new humanitarian catastrophe.

Biden proposes a hostage exchange to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza28.06.24, 05:19 • 119104 views

American intelligence offers somewhat more optimistic estimates than those coming from some European countries. According to some European countries, a war between Israel and Hezbollah could break out in a matter of days. Many of them are advising their citizens to leave Lebanon. Canada is also preparing to evacuate thousands of people from the country. On Thursday, the State Department issued a travel advisory for U.S. citizens, urging them to "strongly reconsider" travel to Lebanon.

The two senior officials emphasized that it was unclear when exactly the war might break out, but noted that Israel was trying to quickly rebuild its stockpiles and troop levels.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said the administration is working on a "diplomatic solution" that will allow Israeli and Lebanese citizens to return to their homes.

"We are also continuing our efforts to reach an agreement that will lead to a lasting end to the war in Gaza," she said. She said a ceasefire and a hostage agreement in Gaza would accelerate the possibility of progress, including lasting security.

Israeli military approves plan of attack on Lebanon and warns of Hezbollah's destruction19.06.24, 02:14 • 38035 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
United States Department of State
United States National Security Council
Jerusalem
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Canada
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
