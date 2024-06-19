Israeli military approves plan of attack on Lebanon and warns of Hezbollah's destruction

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12664 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM
Israeli military approves plan of attack on Lebanon and warns of Hezbollah's destruction

Kyiv

 • 38035 views

The Israeli military command has approved plans for an offensive against Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah and cause serious damage to Lebanon in the event of a full-scale war.

Israeli military approves plan of attack on Lebanon and warns of Hezbollah's destruction

The Israeli military command has approved a plan to attack Lebanon. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of the IDF Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, and the head of the Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basyuk, conducted a joint assessment of the situation in northern Israel.

As part of the situation assessment, operational plans for an offensive against Lebanon were approved and approved, and a decision was made to continue to improve the combat capability of troops in the field

The IDF reports.

At the same time, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized that his country is "close to changing the rules of the game" against Hezbollah and Lebanon.

In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed, and Lebanon will suffer greatly

the official emphasized.

The US is preparing to sell 50 F-15 fighters to Israel

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
