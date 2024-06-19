Israeli military approves plan of attack on Lebanon and warns of Hezbollah's destruction

The Israeli military command has approved a plan to attack Lebanon. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of the IDF Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, and the head of the Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basyuk, conducted a joint assessment of the situation in northern Israel.

As part of the situation assessment, operational plans for an offensive against Lebanon were approved and approved, and a decision was made to continue to improve the combat capability of troops in the field The IDF reports.

At the same time, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized that his country is "close to changing the rules of the game" against Hezbollah and Lebanon.

In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed, and Lebanon will suffer greatly the official emphasized.

