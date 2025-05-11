US-China talks: Trump announces "great progress"

United States President Donald Trump reported that American and Chinese negotiators held a "very good meeting" in Switzerland, trying to reduce tensions in the trade war between the countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House Head's account on the Truth Social platform, Associated Рress (AP).

A very good meeting with China took place in Switzerland today. Many issues were discussed, and significant agreements were reached. A complete reset has been agreed upon in a friendly but constructive manner. … HUGE PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE!!! - Trump wrote.

He also added that the United States wants to see "China open to American business" in the interests of both countries.

According to AP, the Head of the White House did not provide any details regarding the first day of negotiations in Geneva, and White House officials also provided little information during and after the first day of negotiations.

According to Associated Рress, Trump's post appeared after an official told AP that negotiations would continue on Sunday, May 11.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, which could help stabilize world markets concerned about the confrontation between the US and China.

It is noted that the negotiations on the first day were "shrouded in secrecy", and neither side commented to journalists after the end of the negotiations on Saturday.

"If we do not take into account Trump's assessment, the prospects for a significant breakthrough seemed vague at the beginning of the negotiations. Nevertheless, there is hope that the two countries will reduce the huge tariffs they have imposed on each other's goods, which will ease global financial markets and companies on both sides of the Pacific that depend on trade between the US and China," - the post reads Associated Рress.

Let us remind you

In early April 2025, the United States of America introduced high duties on goods from Vietnam, India and China. According to the White House, the US has set duties of 46% for Vietnam and 26% for India. These countries have become major production sites for Apple after the company began to reduce its dependence on China due to previous trade restrictions.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, April 9, that he had given permission for a 90-day pause on the introduction of new US duties and increased them to 125% for China due to "lack of respect".

In response to the new US restrictions, China increased additional duties on American imports from 34% to 84% from April 10.

The Chinese Ambassador to the USA called on Washington to end the trade war, which is destroying the world economy. He warned that Beijing is ready to respond in the event of an escalation of the conflict by the United States.

On May 08, Donald Trump announced expectations for trade negotiations between the US and China, predicting a reduction in duties on Beijing.