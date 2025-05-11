US-China talks: Trump announces "great progress"

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 13515 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 28579 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 30713 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 45583 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 71649 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 52183 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 67522 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72482 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63478 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65902 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.7m/s
90%
750mm
Popular news

Russia "promises to think": Peskov commented on Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

May 10, 05:41 PM • 6638 views

More than 117 battles have already taken place on the front today: where exactly the enemy is advancing

May 10, 08:18 PM • 5882 views

The Taliban banned chess in Afghanistan due to "religious considerations"

May 10, 09:08 PM • 3962 views

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

May 10, 09:24 PM • 5704 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

12:20 AM • 10401 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 24912 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 134587 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 147005 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 129863 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 190959 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 12621 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 71649 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 44193 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 51183 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 59721 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

US-China talks: Trump announces "great progress"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

American and Chinese negotiators met in Switzerland, trying to reduce tensions in the trade war. Trump reported significant progress and a friendly atmosphere of negotiations.

US-China talks: Trump announces "great progress"

United States President Donald Trump reported that American and Chinese negotiators held a "very good meeting" in Switzerland, trying to reduce tensions in the trade war between the countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House Head's account on the Truth Social platform, Associated Рress (AP).

A very good meeting with China took place in Switzerland today. Many issues were discussed, and significant agreements were reached. A complete reset has been agreed upon in a friendly but constructive manner. … HUGE PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE!!!

- Trump wrote.

He also added that the United States wants to see "China open to American business" in the interests of both countries.

According to AP, the Head of the White House did not provide any details regarding the first day of negotiations in Geneva, and White House officials also provided little information during and after the first day of negotiations.

According to Associated Рress, Trump's post appeared after an official told AP that negotiations would continue on Sunday, May 11.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, which could help stabilize world markets concerned about the confrontation between the US and China.

It is noted that the negotiations on the first day were "shrouded in secrecy", and neither side commented to journalists after the end of the negotiations on Saturday.

"If we do not take into account Trump's assessment, the prospects for a significant breakthrough seemed vague at the beginning of the negotiations. Nevertheless, there is hope that the two countries will reduce the huge tariffs they have imposed on each other's goods, which will ease global financial markets and companies on both sides of the Pacific that depend on trade between the US and China," - the post reads Associated Рress.

Let us remind you

In early April 2025, the United States of America introduced high duties on goods from Vietnam, India and China. According to the White House, the US has set duties of 46% for Vietnam and 26% for India. These countries have become major production sites for Apple after the company began to reduce its dependence on China due to previous trade restrictions.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, April 9, that he had given permission for a 90-day pause on the introduction of new US duties and increased them to 125% for China due to "lack of respect". 

In response to the new US restrictions, China increased additional duties on American imports from 34% to 84% from April 10. 

The Chinese Ambassador to the USA called on Washington to end the trade war, which is destroying the world economy. He warned that Beijing is ready to respond in the event of an escalation of the conflict by the United States.

On May 08, Donald Trump announced expectations for trade negotiations between the US and China, predicting a reduction in duties on Beijing. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Geneva
Vietnam
White House
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
Apple Inc.
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,780.90
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,542.16