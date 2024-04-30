US and China to discuss climate cooperation in May

In May, U.S. climate change diplomat John Podesta will meet with his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin in Washington. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details [1

Sources say that Liu will be in Washington from May 8 to 10, after which the Chinese diplomat will also visit New York. This will be Liu's first visit to Washington in his new position after he replaced veteran climate ambassador Xie Zhenhua, who resigned in the winter.

The two sides are expected to resume bilateral talks on climate cooperation amid trade tensions.

It is noted that the Biden administration has not confirmed when the meetings with the Chinese diplomat will take place.

Recall

In May, Chinese President Xi Jinping will embark on a tour of Europe, visiting France, Serbia, and Hungary. This will be his first European tour in five years, aimed at strengthening ties with these countries and the EU.