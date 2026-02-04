$42.970.16
The Diplomat

US allowed export of diluents to Venezuela to restore oil production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The US Treasury Department has authorized the sale of diluents to Venezuela, which is key to its oil sector. This decision allows American companies to process payments and contributes to the restoration of Venezuela's oil industry.

US allowed export of diluents to Venezuela to restore oil production

The US Treasury Department has issued a new general license that officially permits the sale and export of American diluents to Venezuela. This move is strategically important for the OPEC country's oil sector, as these fuel components are necessary to dilute Venezuela's extra-heavy crude oil and prepare it for export to global markets. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The new document marks the second stage of licensing by Washington after the US seizure of President Nicolas Maduro. The White House administration emphasizes that such permission is part of a broader policy aimed at revitalizing Venezuela's oil industry.

Venezuela opens oil sector to privatization in major policy shift30.01.26, 09:32 • 3595 views

The license directly allows American financial institutions to process payments from the Venezuelan government for authorized transactions, which was previously blocked due to the sanctions regime.

Expanding operational capabilities

The issuance of the permit for diluent supplies came after the US Treasury Department granted a broad license to American companies last week. It allows for a full range of operations: loading, transportation, storage, processing, and direct sale of Venezuelan crude. Thus, the US is creating conditions for stabilizing production in the country, which could affect global energy prices.

Trump announced the cessation of Mexican oil supplies to Cuba under US pressure03.02.26, 04:20 • 4714 views

This authorization supports the administration's policy of restoring Venezuela's oil sector

— stated in an official document provided by a US administration official to Reuters.

It is currently expected that the resumption of diluent supplies will allow the Venezuelan state company PDVSA to increase the production of export-grade crude oil in the coming months.

India will buy oil from Venezuela - Trump01.02.26, 14:57 • 9793 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
United States Department of the Treasury
OPEC
White House
Reuters
Venezuela
United States