India will buy oil from Venezuela - Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that India will be able to import oil from Venezuela. This step is allegedly intended to help India replace part of its Russian oil imports. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement on the supply of Venezuelan oil to India has already been reached.

"We have already finalized this deal, the concept of the deal," Trump said. - Donald Trump stated.

According to Reuters, oil imports from Venezuela are intended to be an alternative to supplies from Russia. Trump also stated that China could strike a "great deal" with the US on buying Venezuelan oil.

Until recently, India was one of the main importers of oil from Russia. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, India significantly increased its imports of Russian oil. Thus, during the first nine months of 2025, Indian companies imported about 1.7 million barrels of Russian oil per day at a discount. - the publication writes.

In addition, in 2025, India also faced 50% tariffs on exports to the United States. Half of these duties were imposed in response to Indian companies' purchases of Russian oil. In this regard, New Delhi negotiated with Washington to reduce tariffs in exchange for a gradual reduction of imports from Russia.

As of the end of 2025, oil production in Venezuela averaged about one million barrels per day. - the publication emphasizes.

Recall

The European Union may replace the price cap on Russian oil with a ban on maritime services. This will strengthen sanctions against Moscow and simplify their application.