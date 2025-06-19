$41.630.10
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Russia's latest wave of attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the evening of June 20 at Ukraine's request due to large-scale Russian attacks. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called for a principled stance from member states.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Russia's latest wave of attacks on Ukraine

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the evening of June 20 in response to the latest wave of terror and brutal attacks by Russia on Ukraine. Kyiv initiated this. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

I thank the Guyanese Presidency and other partners for supporting Ukraine's request. We expect UN Security Council members to take a principled stance on Russian strikes, which have caused numerous civilian casualties. We need clear signals regarding the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and strengthen Ukraine, including additional air defense capabilities

- Sybiha wrote on social network X.

Details

He added that it has been 100 days since Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, which could pave the way for a genuine peace process. But Moscow continues to reject it and intensifies terror against the civilian population. Therefore, only pressure can force Russia to choose peace instead of war.

Russian aggression against Ukraine remains a serious threat to global stability. The security of Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region is directly linked, as the regimes in Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang work together to undermine international peace and security. We must maintain unity and work together to counter these threats

- emphasized the head of the Ukrainian foreign policy department.

Recall

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reacted to Russia's attack on Kyiv on June 17, noting that it is likely an attack with the highest number of fatalities in Kyiv in almost a year.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

