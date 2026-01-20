Umerov, Budanov, and Arakhamia are working in Davos: holding meetings with partners on security guarantees and recovery

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks, Rustem Umerov, reported on negotiations with European advisors in Davos and announced new meetings with partners regarding security guarantees, economic development, and the reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Working in Davos together with Kyrylo Budanov and David Arakhamia. In the morning, together with David Arakhamia, we held a meeting with national security advisors from France, Germany, and Great Britain. We synchronized approaches to security guarantees and further diplomatic work. Ahead are subsequent meetings with partners regarding security guarantees, economic development, and the reconstruction of Ukraine. - Umerov wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the reports received from Ukrainian negotiators after meetings in the US with envoys of President Donald Trump and diplomats from Davos, and indicated that the Ukrainian team had prepared everything necessary for signing documents, including with America, regarding security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine, and if meetings in Davos can provide more protection to Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos.