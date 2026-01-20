$43.180.08
11:08 AM • 3388 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 11501 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 13108 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 15642 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 16396 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 15126 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 34560 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 65507 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51444 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50159 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
NASAMS

Umerov, Budanov, and Arakhamia are working in Davos: holding meetings with partners on security guarantees and recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Rustem Umerov reported on negotiations with European partners in Davos. Security guarantees, economic development, and Ukraine's recovery were discussed.

Umerov, Budanov, and Arakhamia are working in Davos: holding meetings with partners on security guarantees and recovery

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks, Rustem Umerov, reported on negotiations with European advisors in Davos and announced new meetings with partners regarding security guarantees, economic development, and the reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Working in Davos together with Kyrylo Budanov and David Arakhamia. In the morning, together with David Arakhamia, we held a meeting with national security advisors from France, Germany, and Great Britain. We synchronized approaches to security guarantees and further diplomatic work. Ahead are subsequent meetings with partners regarding security guarantees, economic development, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

- Umerov wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the reports received from Ukrainian negotiators after meetings in the US with envoys of President Donald Trump and diplomats from Davos, and indicated that the Ukrainian team had prepared everything necessary for signing documents, including with America, regarding security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine, and if meetings in Davos can provide more protection to Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos.

Julia Shramko

