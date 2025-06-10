Ukrzaliznytsia launched a new train to the Carpathian region for the summer period

Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing a new train between Ivano-Frankivsk and Kramatorsk to the summer schedule. This was reported by UNN with reference to the carrier's press service in Telegram.

Details

Key route details:

Train number: №228/227

Route: Ivano-Frankivsk – Kramatorsk (with stops in 9 regions);n

Length: 1 thousand 358 km (one of the longest routes of UZ);

Carriages: reserved seat, compartment and sleeping car.

Train schedule:

From Ivano-Frankivsk: from June 29, every other day. Departure - at 21:52.

Arrival:

Sloviansk — 18:05 (the next day);

Kramatorsk — 18:28.

Start of operation from Kramatorsk - from June 30, every other day. Departure - at 19:20.

Arrival to Ivano-Frankivsk: 16:45 (the next day).

Main stops: Lviv, Kyiv, Poltava, Sloviansk, and 7 intermediate stations.

Additional options: transfer in Ivano-Frankivsk to regional train №867 to Kolomyia/Rava-Ruska, or suburban train №6534 to Kolomyia.

