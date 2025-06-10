$41.490.09
Ukrzaliznytsia launched a new train to the Carpathian region for the summer period

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is adding a new train No. 228/227 Ivano-Frankivsk – Kramatorsk to the summer schedule. The train will run every other day, starting from June 29, stopping in 9 regions.

Ukrzaliznytsia launched a new train to the Carpathian region for the summer period

Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing a new train between Ivano-Frankivsk and Kramatorsk to the summer schedule. This was reported by UNN with reference to the carrier's press service in Telegram.

Details

Key route details:

  • Train number: №228/227
    • Route: Ivano-Frankivsk – Kramatorsk (with stops in 9 regions);n
      • Length: 1 thousand 358 km (one of the longest routes of UZ);
        • Carriages: reserved seat, compartment and sleeping car.

          Train schedule:

          From Ivano-Frankivsk: from June 29, every other day. Departure - at 21:52.

          Arrival:

          • Sloviansk — 18:05 (the next day);
            • Kramatorsk — 18:28.

              Start of operation from Kramatorsk - from June 30, every other day. Departure - at 19:20.

              Arrival to Ivano-Frankivsk: 16:45 (the next day).

              Main stops: Lviv, Kyiv, Poltava, Sloviansk, and 7 intermediate stations.

              Additional options: transfer in Ivano-Frankivsk to regional train №867 to Kolomyia/Rava-Ruska, or suburban train №6534 to Kolomyia.

              Let us remind you

              Ukrzaliznytsia announced that due to the high demand for the Carpathian direction, an additional train Kyiv-Yasinya will be scheduled.

              Andrey Kulik

              Andrey Kulik

              Society
              Sloviansk
              Ukrainian Railways
              Kolomyia
              Carpathian Mountains
              Rava-Ruska
              Kramatorsk
              Poltava
              Ivano-Frankivsk
              Lviv
              Kyiv
