Ukrzaliznytsia launched a new train to the Carpathian region for the summer period
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia is adding a new train No. 228/227 Ivano-Frankivsk – Kramatorsk to the summer schedule. The train will run every other day, starting from June 29, stopping in 9 regions.
Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing a new train between Ivano-Frankivsk and Kramatorsk to the summer schedule. This was reported by UNN with reference to the carrier's press service in Telegram.
Details
Key route details:
- Train number: №228/227
- Route: Ivano-Frankivsk – Kramatorsk (with stops in 9 regions);n
- Length: 1 thousand 358 km (one of the longest routes of UZ);
- Carriages: reserved seat, compartment and sleeping car.
Train schedule:
From Ivano-Frankivsk: from June 29, every other day. Departure - at 21:52.
Arrival:
- Sloviansk — 18:05 (the next day);
- Kramatorsk — 18:28.
Start of operation from Kramatorsk - from June 30, every other day. Departure - at 19:20.
Arrival to Ivano-Frankivsk: 16:45 (the next day).
Main stops: Lviv, Kyiv, Poltava, Sloviansk, and 7 intermediate stations.
Additional options: transfer in Ivano-Frankivsk to regional train №867 to Kolomyia/Rava-Ruska, or suburban train №6534 to Kolomyia.
Let us remind you
Ukrzaliznytsia announced that due to the high demand for the Carpathian direction, an additional train Kyiv-Yasinya will be scheduled.