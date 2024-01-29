Ukrposhta presented a stamp to mark its 30th anniversary

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 190 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103507 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131037 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131582 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172924 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277395 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178067 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167052 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 33019 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 96161 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 93337 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100866 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47814 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230983 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256395 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242203 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12917 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131043 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104268 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120618 views
Actual
Ukrposhta presented a stamp to mark its 30th anniversary

Ukrposhta presented a stamp to mark its 30th anniversary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23078 views

On February 2, Ukrposhta will celebrate its 30th birthday. In honor of this event, the company will issue a new stamp dedicated to the exploits of postal workers during the war.

On Friday, February 2, Ukrposhta will celebrate its 30th birthday. In honor of this event, the company will issue a new stamp dedicated to the exploits of postal workers during the war. This was announced on Facebook by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky, UNN reports .

On February 2, we turn 30 years old. This is the age when you are both mature and still young enough to achieve new achievements. It is clear that in a time of war, a "fun party" style celebration would be inappropriate. Therefore, this anniversary year is not about 1 holiday, but about how we will change during this year, and believe me, there will be a lot of news about it soon,

- the statement said.

Details

Smelyansky emphasized that Ukrposhta's customers are the company's most important asset, so they should follow the news on the company's birthday, as they will have the opportunity to receive gifts.

At the same time, the company's CEO added that Ukrposhta should not be left without gifts. He announced that on February 2, a new stamp in the Heroic Professions of War series dedicated to postal workers, Ukrposhta is Always There for You, will be issued.

Ukrposhta is the first to come to the liberated territories after the Armed Forces, so the new block will have two stamps: "Ukrposhta delivers" and "Armed Forces win", because the former is impossible without the latter,

- Smelyansky said.

It is noted that the stamp depicts a real, well-known Ukrposhta car in the south. However, the stamp does not depict any particular person.

We have thousands of them, the heroes of Ukrposhta. For almost 2 years now, after business trips to Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and other difficult regions, I have often introduced you to people with whom I am honored to work in the same team. And this brand is about each of them. It's about those who deliver pensions and aid in the frontline regions under fire, and about those who go to the branch, vehicle or sorting center in the morning, even after sleepless nights and anxiety

- Smelyansky said

Recall

The stamp dedicated to the fallen defenders of Ukraine, titled "Eternal Memory," was recognized as the best stamp of the past year. In addition, the most popular stamp among Ukrainians was a postage stamp depicting Ukrainian carols at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories04.01.24, 10:21 • 24550 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising