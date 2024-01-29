Ukrposhta presented a stamp to mark its 30th anniversary

On Friday, February 2, Ukrposhta will celebrate its 30th birthday. In honor of this event, the company will issue a new stamp dedicated to the exploits of postal workers during the war. This was announced on Facebook by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky, UNN reports .

On February 2, we turn 30 years old. This is the age when you are both mature and still young enough to achieve new achievements. It is clear that in a time of war, a "fun party" style celebration would be inappropriate. Therefore, this anniversary year is not about 1 holiday, but about how we will change during this year, and believe me, there will be a lot of news about it soon, - the statement said.

Smelyansky emphasized that Ukrposhta's customers are the company's most important asset, so they should follow the news on the company's birthday, as they will have the opportunity to receive gifts.

At the same time, the company's CEO added that Ukrposhta should not be left without gifts. He announced that on February 2, a new stamp in the Heroic Professions of War series dedicated to postal workers, Ukrposhta is Always There for You, will be issued.

Ukrposhta is the first to come to the liberated territories after the Armed Forces, so the new block will have two stamps: "Ukrposhta delivers" and "Armed Forces win", because the former is impossible without the latter, - Smelyansky said.

It is noted that the stamp depicts a real, well-known Ukrposhta car in the south. However, the stamp does not depict any particular person.

We have thousands of them, the heroes of Ukrposhta. For almost 2 years now, after business trips to Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and other difficult regions, I have often introduced you to people with whom I am honored to work in the same team. And this brand is about each of them. It's about those who deliver pensions and aid in the frontline regions under fire, and about those who go to the branch, vehicle or sorting center in the morning, even after sleepless nights and anxiety - Smelyansky said

The stamp dedicated to the fallen defenders of Ukraine, titled "Eternal Memory," was recognized as the best stamp of the past year. In addition, the most popular stamp among Ukrainians was a postage stamp depicting Ukrainian carols at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories