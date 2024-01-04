Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories

"Ukrposhta will be allowed to sell medicines in post offices in the de-occupied and frontline areas. The pilot project called Ukrposhta-Liky will start on February 1. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Details

In order to deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories, Ukrposhta JSC will receive a license to sell medicines in existing postal stationary or mobile offices.

As noted by the Ministry of Reintegration, this opportunity will allow solving the problem of affordable medicines throughout Ukraine in the first half of 2024.

To this end, the search for a suitable premises for the first licensed warehouse in Kyiv is underway. The company is also currently recruiting pharmacists, as only a specialist is authorized to dispense non-prescription and prescription drugs.

In addition, it is planned to introduce a hotline for processing requests from citizens. The pilot launch of the project is scheduled for February 1.

"Citizens are waiting for our decisions. Often, due to hostilities and constant enemy shelling, our people are deprived of access to the most necessary things, including medicines. I thank everyone who cares about the problems of people in the frontline areas. It is very important for them," emphasized Iryna Vereshchuk.

