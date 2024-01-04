Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

On February 1, Ukrposhta will start selling medicines in the de-occupied and frontline areas as part of a new initiative. The service aims to improve access to medicines in these regions.

"Ukrposhta will be allowed to sell medicines in post offices in the de-occupied and frontline areas. The pilot project called Ukrposhta-Liky will start on February 1. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Details 

In order to deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories, Ukrposhta JSC will receive a license to sell medicines in existing postal stationary or mobile offices. 

As noted by the Ministry of Reintegration,  this opportunity will allow solving the problem of affordable medicines throughout Ukraine in the first half of 2024. 

To this end, the search for a suitable premises for the first licensed warehouse in Kyiv is underway.  The company is also currently recruiting pharmacists, as only a specialist is authorized to dispense non-prescription and prescription drugs.  

In addition, it is planned to introduce a hotline for processing requests from citizens. The pilot launch of the project is scheduled for February 1. 

 "Citizens are waiting for our decisions. Often, due to hostilities and constant enemy shelling, our people are deprived of access to the most necessary things, including medicines. I thank everyone who cares about the problems of people in the frontline areas. It is very important for them," emphasized Iryna Vereshchuk.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

