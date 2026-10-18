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Ukrainian woman wins silver at the Fencing World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Anna Maksymenko won a silver medal at the Epee World Cup stage in Casablanca. In the final, the Ukrainian lost to Roberta Marzani — 14:15.

Ukrainian woman wins silver at the Fencing World Cup
Anna Maksymenko. Photo: NOC

Lviv resident Anna Maksymenko won silver at the World Cup in épée fencing in Casablanca, Morocco. This was reported by the NOC, as reported by UNN

Anna Maksymenko is a silver medalist at a World Cup épée fencing event. The new 2026/27 épée fencing World Cup season in Casablanca, Morocco, began with the women's individual competition. Nineteen-year-old Lviv resident Anna Maksymenko opened Ukraine's medal tally at the tournament, winning the first individual medal of this series in her career 

- the statement said. 

Anna began her campaign in the main draw. On her way to the final, the Ukrainian defeated Estonia's Yulia Belyaeva (15:12), Federica Isola of Italy, a bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympics (15:5), as well as two representatives of the aggressor country — Anastasia Rustamova (15:10) and Aizanat Murtazaeva (15:12), in succession.

In the final bout for the "gold", Anna faced Italy's Roberta Marzani. In a closely contested match, the Ukrainian lost by the narrowest margin, 14:15, winning the World Cup silver medal.

This is the Ukrainian's first individual World Cup medal of her career. Previously, Anna had twice reached the podium at Grand Prix series tournaments, winning "gold" in Budapest in 2025 and bronze in Doha in 2026. She also has a team "silver" from the 2024 World Cup in Vancouver.

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