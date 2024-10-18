Ukrainian troops engage in 195 clashes in the frontline: the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
There were 195 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy attacked most actively in the Kurakhove (55 attempts) and Pokrovske (34 attacks) sectors, where Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the offensive.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 195 combat engagements with Russian invaders at the front. The enemy attacked most actively in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. This is reported by the General Staff in a summary as of 22.00 on 10/18/2024, UNN reports.
the Russian invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles, 47 air strikes, dropping 67 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 674 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,
Details
In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk once.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Holubivka, Synkivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Vyshneve and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped all 23 enemy attacks.
In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Terny, Makiivka and Torske. One firefight is still ongoing.
In Kramatorsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, stormed our positions near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. Defense forces stopped both attacks.
Seven firefights took place in the Toretsk sector . Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Deliivka and Toretsk. All attacks were repelled.
In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 34 times in the areas of Romanivka, Selydove, Promen and Mykhailivka. Our defenders repelled 28 attacks, six more are ongoing.
According to preliminary data, 220 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 124 of them were eliminated permanently. One vehicle was also destroyed.
In the Kurakhivka sector, the enemy made 55 attempts to break through our defenses near the localities of Zhelanne Druhe, Novodmitrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Dalne, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. Fifty-one clashes have been completed, four more are still ongoing.
According to preliminary data, the enemy's losses in terms of irretrievable casualties and wounded amounted to 123 people. One armored combat vehicle and one vehicle were destroyed, and one tank and two armored combat vehicles were damaged.
In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked our units ten times near Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka.
In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once in the vicinity of Novodanylivka.
Six times the enemy attacked our defenders in vain in the Prydniprovskyi sector .
No major changes in other areas.
Storming Kruhliakivka: How the DIU Special Forces cleared an important area of Russians18.10.24, 18:31 • 18913 views