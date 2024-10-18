Storming Kruhliakivka: How the DIU Special Forces cleared an important area of Russians
Kyiv • UNN
The “Brotherhood” unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the support of the 77th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kruhlyakivka, Kupiansk district. The operation lasted from October 7 to 14, and the enemy lost more than an infantry platoon.
Soldiers of the "Brotherhood" unit as part of the Timur Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the support of the 77th separate airborne brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated and cleared the village of Kruglyakivka, Kupyansk district, from Russian occupants, UNN reports citing intelligence.
Details
According to intelligence, the operation to regain control of the settlement, which is important for the defense of Kupiansk, lasted from October 7 to 14, 2024.
The enemy resisted, tried to counterattack, but was defeated - the scouts repelled the invaders' assault and continued to push the enemy out.
"Thanks to the professional and courageous actions of the DIU special forces, the Russians in Kruhlyakivka lost more than an infantry platoon - the invaders were destroyed in close combat.
During the assault, the Special Forces were able to take the Russian occupiers prisoner and obtained important intelligence. The replenishment of the exchange fund will also help to return Ukrainian defenders from Moscow's captivity," the statement said.
As a result of the operation, the enemy was driven out of the settlement, and the occupants' movement routes were mined, the DIU summarized.