Exclusives
Ukrainian Notaries: 82% of Professionals are Women, While the Total Number Decreased by 11%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Almost 6,000 notaries work in Ukraine, the vast majority of whom are women. The number of professionals has decreased by 11% since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian Notaries: 82% of Professionals are Women, While the Total Number Decreased by 11%

There are almost 6,000 notaries working in Ukraine, and the vast majority of them are women. Despite wartime challenges, the notarial system maintains stability, although the number of specialists has decreased by more than a tenth since the start of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

As of the end of August 2025, there are 5,845 notaries in Ukraine, according to data from the Unified Register of the Ministry of Justice. This is 11% less than in 2021, meaning that each year the country loses an average of about two hundred such specialists.

The highest concentration of notaries is observed in the capital: Kyiv provides every fourth specialist (1,292 people). Dnipropetrovsk (451), Lviv (446), and Odesa (420) regions also remain popular areas for work. At the same time, in relatively safe regions, particularly Cherkasy and Kyiv, the number of notaries even increased – by approximately 5%.

The situation is completely different in the frontline regions: in Luhansk region, the number of notaries decreased 20-fold, in Donetsk and Kherson regions – four-fold, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions – almost two-fold. The only region where the number of specialists remained unchanged was 

The absolute majority of Ukrainian notaries work privately – 88% (5,139 people). Only 12% operate in state notarial offices, and even fewer – 0.3% – in state archives.

The profession remains one of the most "female" in the legal field: 82% of notaries in Ukraine are women. This indicator has practically not changed during the war – in 2021, their share was 81%.

Thus, despite the war and regional disparities, the notary system in Ukraine maintains stability and continues to be an important element of the legal system.

