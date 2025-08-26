Drafting wills abroad: the Ministry of Justice explained the algorithm of actions

Ukrainian citizens abroad can draw up a will by contacting Ukrainian consular institutions, or foreign notaries who, in accordance with the legislation of the country of stay, can carry out such operations.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

Details

According to Ukrainian legislation, all citizens have the right to dispose of their property at their discretion, including bequeathing it. This right is also retained by those who were forced to leave their homes and go abroad during the full-scale invasion. - noted the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry also explained that even while abroad, Ukrainian citizens can legally and in accordance with the law draw up a will and perform notarial acts to certify it.

This can be done by contacting Ukrainian consular institutions or foreign notaries and other bodies of the country of stay, which are endowed with such powers in accordance with foreign legislation.

Applications for state registration of wills certified by consular institutions of Ukraine, amendments to them, cancellation of wills can be submitted to the Registrar (state notary office, state notary archive, private notary) directly by the testator.

When submitting these applications in the established form, the testator presents a passport or other document identifying the person.

Addition

In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians used 3.4 million notarial forms, which is 5% less than last year. Inheritance and land alienation remain the most popular, while the number of wills decreased by 15%.

A notary or official appoints an estate manager to ensure the integrity of the property until the heirs appear. This can be an heir, an executor of the will, a legal entity, or a village council.