Ukrainian servicemen took part in the international Drone Crucible exercise together with representatives of the armed forces of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Latvia. During the training, the allies tested drones, practiced controlling them in conditions close to combat, and exchanged experience of modern warfare. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The first Drone Crucible exercise was organized by the U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR). Its main goal was to improve the joint use of small unmanned systems and test their capabilities in the field.

The Ukrainian military shared with foreign partners practical experience gained during combat operations. At the same time, the participants tested various ways of using drones and practiced cooperation between units.

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A distinctive feature of the exercise was the direct cooperation between drone operators and developers. Service members tested unmanned systems and passed on comments and suggestions for their improvement to manufacturers.

In addition, the participants improved their piloting skills and practiced joint actions necessary for collective defense.

The General Staff emphasized that such training gives Ukraine an opportunity not only to adopt its partners' practices but also to share with the allies its own combat experience in using drones.

The joint exercise is also aimed at developing unmanned systems technologies and increasing the readiness of military personnel from different countries to face modern combat challenges.

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