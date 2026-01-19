Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad will start an urgent fundraising campaign to support Ukrainians

$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United States
January 19, 04:03 AM
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISW
January 19, 04:31 AM
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
08:40 AM
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
09:09 AM
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy
10:04 AM
Publications
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:54 AM
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
09:09 AM
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
January 17, 08:55 AM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
UNN Lite
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
08:40 AM
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
January 19, 07:47 AM
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
January 18, 03:14 AM
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
January 17, 07:26 AM
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot
January 17, 03:45 AM
Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad will start an urgent fundraising campaign to support Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed all foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine to initiate urgent fundraising. The aid will go to purchase equipment, electricity, power, and all types of energy for Ukrainians.

Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad will start an urgent fundraising campaign to support Ukrainians

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has instructed all foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine to initiate urgent fundraising to support the Ukrainian people, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I call on all caring people in the world, all our friends, all our communities, civil society, parliaments, politicians at the regional and local levels, opinion leaders, media, and other communities to respond to this call.

- Sybiha noted.

According to him, this aid is now urgently needed and will go to purchase equipment, electricity, power, and all types of energy directly for Ukrainians, for communities that need it.

In less than three days, over 1 million zlotys were raised in Poland for generators for Kyiv18.01.26, 15:55 • 6282 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
