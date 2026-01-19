Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad will start an urgent fundraising campaign to support Ukrainians

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has instructed all foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine to initiate urgent fundraising to support the Ukrainian people, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I call on all caring people in the world, all our friends, all our communities, civil society, parliaments, politicians at the regional and local levels, opinion leaders, media, and other communities to respond to this call. - Sybiha noted.

According to him, this aid is now urgently needed and will go to purchase equipment, electricity, power, and all types of energy directly for Ukrainians, for communities that need it.

In less than three days, over 1 million zlotys were raised in Poland for generators for Kyiv