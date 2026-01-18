In less than three days, over 1 million zlotys were raised in Poland for generators for Kyiv

The Stand With Ukraine Foundation has launched a charity fundraising campaign "Warmth from Poland for Kyiv". The fundraising lasts for three days, during which more than 15 million hryvnias have already been collected, which will be used to purchase generators. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Pomagam.pl platform.

Details

As noted, initially the organizers planned to purchase 100 generators for homes and hospitals in Kyiv, announcing a collection of 1 million zlotys (11.7 million hryvnias). Subsequently, the collection was extended, and the final goal was to collect 2 million zlotys (23.4 million hryvnias).

This money is real warmth for people in Ukraine. We will help those who are freezing in dark homes and hospitals without electricity. We will buy more generators, sleeping bags, and fuel. Together we are saving the health and lives of specific people. Thank you for being with us. We are writing to you because the situation in Kyiv requires an immediate response. Thermometers in the capital of Ukraine show 17 degrees below zero, and in this cold, 70% of the city's residents remain cut off from electricity and heating - it is stated on the organizers' website.

As of 3:30 p.m., 1,336,570 zlotys (15,637,868 hryvnias) have already been collected.

Huge thanks and the highest respect to all Poles who support fundraising for heating for Kyiv. In the current dramatic situation, this help is extremely important and truly saves human lives - Vasyl Bodnar, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, reacted to the collection.

Recall

In Kyiv, the curfew rules have been updated, allowing people to reach Invincibility Points or home on foot or by transport. Invincibility Points will now operate 24/7, but documents are required.