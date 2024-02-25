Ukrainian defenders destroy an enemy drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region, another occupant's drone damages a building

Nikopol district came under attack yesterday, as the Russian aggressor sent a kamikaze drone at the district center, damaging an outbuilding. The Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized a Russian invaders' UAV in Novomoskovsk district. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

At night, fighters from the East military group destroyed an enemy drone. It was landed in Novomoskovsk district. ," informs the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.

In addition, according to the post, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district.

Over the past day, russia launched 9 missile attacks, 77 air attacks, 119 volleyball attacks

Nikopol district was under attack again. The aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to the district center. An outbuilding was damaged. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

The day before yesterday, the Russian military launched drone and artillery strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging private homes, outbuildings and destroying one structure.

Russian Federation shelled several settlements in Kherson region, damaging buildings and gas pipelines. The attack left one person dead and six injured.

Intensity of assault on Kupyansk slightly decreased - military administration