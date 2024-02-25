$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Ukrainian defenders destroy an enemy drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region, another occupant's drone damages a building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23449 views

Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy drone in Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, and another Russian drone damaged a building in Nikopol district.

Ukrainian defenders destroy an enemy drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region, another occupant's drone damages a building

Nikopol district came under attack yesterday, as the Russian aggressor sent a kamikaze drone at the district center, damaging an outbuilding. The Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized a Russian invaders' UAV in Novomoskovsk district. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

At night, fighters from the East military group destroyed an enemy drone. It was landed in Novomoskovsk district.

 ," informs the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.

In addition, according to the post, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district.

Nikopol district was under attack again. The aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to the district center. An outbuilding was damaged. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

Recall

The day before yesterday, the Russian military launched drone and artillery strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging private homes, outbuildings and destroying one structure.

Russian Federation shelled several settlements in Kherson region, damaging buildings and gas pipelines. The attack left one person dead and six injured.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Kherson
Kupyansk
