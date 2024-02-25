Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration: Enemy UAVs attacked residential and critical infrastructure in Kyiv region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34154 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 128500 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79299 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 295401 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248032 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195965 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233716 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252147 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158246 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372265 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 59767 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 128632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 295567 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219929 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248155 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22961 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30809 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30554 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79509 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86517 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration: Enemy UAVs attacked residential and critical infrastructure in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31267 views

Air defense forces in the Kyiv region shot down Russian attack drones that targeted residential buildings and critical infrastructure, the wreckage of which safely fell outside of populated areas.

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration: Enemy UAVs attacked residential and critical infrastructure in Kyiv region

In response to the Russian drone attack, air defense forces were deployed in Kyiv region. Thanks to the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' mobile firing teams, no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded, as the downed targets fell in open territory outside of populated areas.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

This morning, Kyiv region was attacked by attack drones. The air alert lasted for two hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. Thanks to the successful work of mobile firing groups, no hits to residential and critical infrastructure were recorded.

- the statement reads.

The downed targets fell in the open area outside of populated areas.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, but operational groups continue to record the consequences of the morning attack.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 16 Russian attack drones of the "Shahed" type out of 18 that were launched at night in different regions.

Over the past week, enemy forces have struck Zaporizhzhia region 3,200 times. Yesterday , a 61-year-old woman was killed, a 33-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were wounded by a Russian shell in Gulyaypol.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Oleksandr Pavliuk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02