Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration: Enemy UAVs attacked residential and critical infrastructure in Kyiv region

In response to the Russian drone attack, air defense forces were deployed in Kyiv region. Thanks to the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' mobile firing teams, no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded, as the downed targets fell in open territory outside of populated areas.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

This morning, Kyiv region was attacked by attack drones. The air alert lasted for two hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. Thanks to the successful work of mobile firing groups, no hits to residential and critical infrastructure were recorded. - the statement reads.

The downed targets fell in the open area outside of populated areas.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, but operational groups continue to record the consequences of the morning attack.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 16 Russian attack drones of the "Shahed" type out of 18 that were launched at night in different regions.

Over the past week, enemy forces have struck Zaporizhzhia region 3,200 times. Yesterday , a 61-year-old woman was killed, a 33-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were wounded by a Russian shell in Gulyaypol.