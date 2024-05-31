ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Satellite photos of the consequences of the Ukrainian strike on the Port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Territory have appeared

Satellite photos of the consequences of the Ukrainian strike on the Port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Territory have appeared

 102059 views

Satellite images show that part of the Kavkaz oil depot was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian rocket attack.

Satellite images of the Kavkaz oil depot near Kerch show that as a result of a Ukrainian missile attack, part of the oil terminal located on the territory of the port was damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty. 

Details 

At the disposal of the Radio Liberty Project "schemes" were satellite images of Planet Labs, which recorded the consequences of missile strikes on the morning of May 31, 2024.

The degree of damage to the structure can be estimated by comparing the images of May 31 with the images that the satellite took a day earlier. The latest images, in addition to damage to the tank farm, show that large vessels were removed from the port's water area.   

Addition

In terms of cargo turnover, the Port of Kavkaz is the fifth in the Russian Federation and the second in the Black Sea – Azov Basin after Novorossiysk. 

The publication adds that the tank farm in the Port of Kavkaz plays an important role in Russia's supply of fuel to the occupied territories of Crimea, as well as certain areas of the Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.

The partial destruction of the tank farm, as well as the failure of the Avangard railway ferry as a result of a missile strike on the Kerch port the day before, may significantly complicate logistics for the Russian army in Crimea and on the southern fronts.

Recall

The General Staff stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of  May 31 hit the ferry crossing and oil terminal of the Port of Kavkaz, in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising