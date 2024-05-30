Princess Kate will miss an important military ceremony as she continues cancer treatment

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15014 views

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 89375 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 141891 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 146821 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241535 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172372 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164006 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220741 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45928 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64858 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108059 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36188 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68486 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220741 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207192 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233193 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220263 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15014 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17655 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24019 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108059 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111912 views
Princess Kate will miss an important military ceremony as she continues cancer treatment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110091 views

Princess Catherine of Wales, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, will miss the Colonel's Review event on June 8 in London, where she usually parades as a colonel in the Irish Guard.

Princess Kate of Wales will not return to public duties for the time being and will skip the Colonel's Review event next month. This was announced by a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, UNN reports citing Sky News.

Details

The Colonel's Review ceremonial military event will take place on June 8 in London. Usually, Kate, as a colonel in the Irish guard, receives a salute. However, this year she will not take part in the inspection of troops instead of her salute will be received by Lieutenant General James Bucknell.

Buckingham Palace has previously confirmed that King Charles III will attend the Trooping The Color event on June 15. The king will inspect the soldiers in the carriage with the Queen, not on horseback, as last year.

The monarch returned to his public duties last month after it became known in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In March, Kate also revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Since then, the princess has not participated in public events, and it is not yet clear whether she will attend the Trooping The Color ceremony along with other members of the royal family.

Recall

In January, it became known that the Princess of Wales underwent a successful operation on the abdominal cavity. since then, she has continued to fight cancer. The Prince of Wales plans to be close to his wife and their children throughout the recovery process. He also postponed a number of commitments.

The Princess of Wales and her husband visited the farmers' market: Kate's first video after Christmas appeared19.03.24, 13:01 • 23227 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

