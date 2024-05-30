Princess Kate will miss an important military ceremony as she continues cancer treatment

Princess Kate of Wales will not return to public duties for the time being and will skip the Colonel's Review event next month. This was announced by a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, UNN reports citing Sky News.

Details

The Colonel's Review ceremonial military event will take place on June 8 in London. Usually, Kate, as a colonel in the Irish guard, receives a salute. However, this year she will not take part in the inspection of troops instead of her salute will be received by Lieutenant General James Bucknell.

Buckingham Palace has previously confirmed that King Charles III will attend the Trooping The Color event on June 15. The king will inspect the soldiers in the carriage with the Queen, not on horseback, as last year.

The monarch returned to his public duties last month after it became known in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In March, Kate also revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Since then, the princess has not participated in public events, and it is not yet clear whether she will attend the Trooping The Color ceremony along with other members of the royal family.

Recall

In January, it became known that the Princess of Wales underwent a successful operation on the abdominal cavity. since then, she has continued to fight cancer. The Prince of Wales plans to be close to his wife and their children throughout the recovery process. He also postponed a number of commitments.

