Enemy fired 3,200 times in Zaporizhzhia region over a week: there are casualties

During the week, russia conducted 3,200 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region. On February 24, a 61-year-old woman was killed and two people were injured in a shelling in Gulyaypol.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

Over the past week, the enemy forces inflicted 3,200 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region .

Over the past day, February 24, 263 attacks were recorded in 10 localities in the region.

In Gulyaypole, a russian shell killed a 61-year-old local resident. A 33-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were also wounded in the shelling, and are now in hospital.

Russia-backed militants hit Robotyne with 3 aircraft shells, attacked Vilnyansk, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 60 drones, and fired 14 MLRS at Novodanidivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 186 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Tavriyske, Orikhove, Novopndriyivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and other localities ," said Ivan Fedorov.

