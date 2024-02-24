61-year-old woman killed during russian shelling of Gulyaypole in Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 27665 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 100163 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65364 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 263324 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225940 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188841 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 229283 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251183 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157153 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372047 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36922 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 100193 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 263363 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 208580 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225963 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18478 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26774 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26842 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63153 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70398 views
61-year-old woman killed during russian shelling of Gulyaypole in Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41027 views

In the frontline town of Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia region, a 61-year-old woman was killed in her yard by shrapnel from russian shelling, and a 32-year-old man who was nearby was injured in the arm.

61-year-old woman killed during russian shelling of Gulyaypole in Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov

A 61-year-old woman was killed in Gulyaypol, Zaporizhzhya region, and another person was wounded in the shelling. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

russians killed a 61-year-old woman in the frontline town of Gulyaypol. She was killed in her own yard by shell fragments as a result of enemy shelling

- Fedorov wrote.

He added that a 32-year-old man who was nearby suffered an arm injury and was taken to the hospital.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14