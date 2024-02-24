61-year-old woman killed during russian shelling of Gulyaypole in Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov

A 61-year-old woman was killed in Gulyaypol, Zaporizhzhya region, and another person was wounded in the shelling. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

russians killed a 61-year-old woman in the frontline town of Gulyaypol. She was killed in her own yard by shell fragments as a result of enemy shelling - Fedorov wrote.

He added that a 32-year-old man who was nearby suffered an arm injury and was taken to the hospital.

