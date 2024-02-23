"They were shot in the back, but they were going to Ukraine": about fifty Ukrainians from TOT fled to Zaporizhzhia region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44171 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 174433 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102287 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 351168 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285493 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208037 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241544 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254028 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160173 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372703 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 143119 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 111790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49100 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98139 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 174374 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 351092 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238161 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285446 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2764 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30415 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49246 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36746 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106263 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"They were shot in the back, but they were going to Ukraine": about fifty Ukrainians from TOT fled to Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23370 views

About 50 Ukrainians deported by Russian forces made their way to government-controlled territory in Zaporizhzhia region, some of them killed by Russians with shots in the back, while others were forced to walk through minefields.

"They were shot in the back, but they were going to Ukraine": about fifty Ukrainians from TOT fled to Zaporizhzhia region

Almost fifty Ukrainians deported by the Russians crossed over to the controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia region during the occupation. On the way, the Russians shot some of them in the back, while others were sent on foot through minefields. This was told by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

They were shot in the back, and they were walking  to Ukraine... Almost 50 people deported by the invaders made it to the controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia region during the occupation. On the way, the Russians shot some of them in the back, while others were sent on foot through minefields.  We will find out how many TOT residents never reached the Ukrainian checkpoint  after the territory is liberated. But Russia and the Gauleiters are definitely not doing anything for the sake of the people, no matter what cynical statements the propagandists make.

- Fedorov wrote.

Details

Fedorov also spoke about Russians' abuse of Ukrainians who remain in the Ukrainian regions controlled by Russia. According to him, those who disagree with the occupation are kidnapped by Russians, tortured to confess, and subsequently tried in Erfiysk.

Recently, three Melitopol residents - Igor Artemenko, Sergey Butnar and Oleg Zubov - were sentenced in Rostov. They were accused of espionage and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. 

- said the head of ZOVA.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia region warned that the leadership of the aggressor country would continue to take punitive measures against TOT residents who are waiting for Ukraine. In particular, he recalled the widespread practice of the occupation authorities to send "inconvenient" people to penal camps in Siberia.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 400 times in one day, using 105 drones23.02.24, 12:20 • 21724 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
Melitopol
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08