Almost fifty Ukrainians deported by the Russians crossed over to the controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia region during the occupation. On the way, the Russians shot some of them in the back, while others were sent on foot through minefields. This was told by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

They were shot in the back, and they were walking to Ukraine... Almost 50 people deported by the invaders made it to the controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia region during the occupation. On the way, the Russians shot some of them in the back, while others were sent on foot through minefields. We will find out how many TOT residents never reached the Ukrainian checkpoint after the territory is liberated. But Russia and the Gauleiters are definitely not doing anything for the sake of the people, no matter what cynical statements the propagandists make. - Fedorov wrote.

Details

Fedorov also spoke about Russians' abuse of Ukrainians who remain in the Ukrainian regions controlled by Russia. According to him, those who disagree with the occupation are kidnapped by Russians, tortured to confess, and subsequently tried in Erfiysk.

Recently, three Melitopol residents - Igor Artemenko, Sergey Butnar and Oleg Zubov - were sentenced in Rostov. They were accused of espionage and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. - said the head of ZOVA.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia region warned that the leadership of the aggressor country would continue to take punitive measures against TOT residents who are waiting for Ukraine. In particular, he recalled the widespread practice of the occupation authorities to send "inconvenient" people to penal camps in Siberia.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 400 times in one day, using 105 drones