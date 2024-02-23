The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 400 times in one day, using 105 drones

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 401 strikes by Russian troops, including 105 drone attacks, and there are destructions, the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reports.

Enemy continues attacks on frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 401 attacks on 9 towns and villages over the last day - wrote Fedorov on social media.

According to him, the Russian-backed militants shelled Robotyno 16 times and attacked Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka with 105 drones.

280 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Malynivka and Pyatikhatky.

There were 19 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured - said Fedorov.

