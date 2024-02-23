Donetsk region: a person was killed in Myrnohrad due to a Russian missile attack, and 480 tons of grain were damaged by "shahids" in Poltava

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31167 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 115459 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72993 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280995 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238145 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192738 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231761 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251723 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157741 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372180 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49218 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 115459 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 280995 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215070 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238145 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21011 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29037 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28888 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79243 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Donetsk region: a person was killed in Myrnohrad due to a Russian missile attack, and 480 tons of grain were damaged by "shahids" in Poltava

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32088 views

A person was killed, an agricultural enterprise and 480 tons of grain were damaged as a result of night shelling by Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

Donetsk region: a person was killed in Myrnohrad due to a Russian missile attack, and 480 tons of grain were damaged by "shahids" in Poltava

On the night of February 23, the Russian army  fired three missiles at Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killing one person. In addition, the enemy attacked the village of Poltavka with "shaheds" - damaging an agricultural enterprise and  480 tons of grain. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region. 

 Tonight after midnight, Russians fired three missiles at Myrnohrad. One person was killed

- , the police said in a statement.

The attack damaged an apartment building and more than 20 private houses, a school and 5 civilian cars. 

The village of Poltavka also came under enemy fire, as the Russian army shelled it with "shaheds". An agricultural enterprise and 480 tons of grain were damaged.

Over the past day, occupation forces made 1599 attacks in Donetsk region, 12 of them were attacks on populated areas.  Two people were killed and 19 others were wounded. 

The shelling was recorded in 8 localities: Kurakhove, Pivnichne, Berdychi, Druzhba, Keramik, Kostiantynopilske, Predtechyne, and Umanske. 

The attacks damaged a residential building, a life support facility, and vehicles.

Russia reportedly dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Kurakhove. Nine people were injured and critical infrastructure was damaged.

The invaders shelled Konstantinople with Uragan rocket launchers, killing a man born in 1982 and wounding 9 other people. Among the victims were 4 children, boys aged 12, 12, 15 and 16. The "White Angels" evacuated the wounded, as well as two families with small children who decided to leave for safer places, the police said. 

In addition, the Russians attacked Druzhba with a drone, hitting a civilian car and injuring a civilian.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Myrnohrad
Shahed-136
Kurakhovo
Donetsk
Poltava
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02