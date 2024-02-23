Donetsk region: a person was killed in Myrnohrad due to a Russian missile attack, and 480 tons of grain were damaged by "shahids" in Poltava

On the night of February 23, the Russian army fired three missiles at Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killing one person. In addition, the enemy attacked the village of Poltavka with "shaheds" - damaging an agricultural enterprise and 480 tons of grain. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Tonight after midnight, Russians fired three missiles at Myrnohrad. One person was killed - , the police said in a statement.

The attack damaged an apartment building and more than 20 private houses, a school and 5 civilian cars.

The village of Poltavka also came under enemy fire, as the Russian army shelled it with "shaheds". An agricultural enterprise and 480 tons of grain were damaged.

Over the past day, occupation forces made 1599 attacks in Donetsk region, 12 of them were attacks on populated areas. Two people were killed and 19 others were wounded.

The shelling was recorded in 8 localities: Kurakhove, Pivnichne, Berdychi, Druzhba, Keramik, Kostiantynopilske, Predtechyne, and Umanske.

The attacks damaged a residential building, a life support facility, and vehicles.

Russia reportedly dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Kurakhove. Nine people were injured and critical infrastructure was damaged.

The invaders shelled Konstantinople with Uragan rocket launchers, killing a man born in 1982 and wounding 9 other people. Among the victims were 4 children, boys aged 12, 12, 15 and 16. The "White Angels" evacuated the wounded, as well as two families with small children who decided to leave for safer places, the police said.

In addition, the Russians attacked Druzhba with a drone, hitting a civilian car and injuring a civilian.