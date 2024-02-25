Intensity of assault on Kupyansk slightly decreased - military administration

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35171 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 132994 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81579 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 300927 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 251763 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197181 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234517 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252303 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158411 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372297 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 97373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 121337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63048 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63433 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221694 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23648 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31447 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31175 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Intensity of assault on Kupyansk slightly decreased - military administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30951 views

Last week, the intensity of shelling of Kupyansk by Russian troops slightly decreased due to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers destroy enemy equipment every day, said the head of the Kupyansk city military-civilian administration.

Intensity of assault on Kupyansk slightly decreased - military administration

The enemy is constantly trying to advance on Kupyansk by conducting assault operations. But last week, the intensity of the offensive somewhat decreased thanks to our soldiers who destroy the enemy and their equipment every day.

The head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

If we talk about the security situation, it is quite tense. The enemy is constantly trying to advance, carrying out certain assault actions every day. The intensity of these attacks varies. If we talk about the past week, it has slightly decreased thanks to our soldiers who destroy the enemy and their equipment every day and do not allow them to implement the plans set by the command

- Besedin said.

Besedin reminded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited Kupiansk and the Kupiansk direction, where he inspected the defense line and fortifications.

If we are talking about ammunition, we all know that there is a shortage of it, and we need it. Not only to hold back the enemy, which is what our guys are doing now, but also to go on the offensive and liberate the territories where our people are still waiting for it. If we are talking about Kupyansk, in fact, for a year and a half, the front line is 7-8 kilometers long. It is a daily shelling and destruction. The community lives and works in these conditions

- The MBA chairman added. 

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kupyansk
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02