Intensity of assault on Kupyansk slightly decreased - military administration

The enemy is constantly trying to advance on Kupyansk by conducting assault operations. But last week, the intensity of the offensive somewhat decreased thanks to our soldiers who destroy the enemy and their equipment every day.

The head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, said this during a telethon.

If we talk about the security situation, it is quite tense. The enemy is constantly trying to advance, carrying out certain assault actions every day. The intensity of these attacks varies. If we talk about the past week, it has slightly decreased thanks to our soldiers who destroy the enemy and their equipment every day and do not allow them to implement the plans set by the command - Besedin said.

Besedin reminded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited Kupiansk and the Kupiansk direction, where he inspected the defense line and fortifications.

If we are talking about ammunition, we all know that there is a shortage of it, and we need it. Not only to hold back the enemy, which is what our guys are doing now, but also to go on the offensive and liberate the territories where our people are still waiting for it. If we are talking about Kupyansk, in fact, for a year and a half, the front line is 7-8 kilometers long. It is a daily shelling and destruction. The community lives and works in these conditions - The MBA chairman added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector.